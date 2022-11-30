Wi-Fi Market Size Projected to Grow $31.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.4%: Report by MarketsandMarkets

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Wi-Fi Market size to grow from USD 12.3 billion in 2022 to USD 31.3 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period. An increasing number of internet users around the world is driving the growth of the Wi-Fi Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Wi-Fi Market”

347 – Tables

49 – Figures

272 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=994

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2016-2027 Market size value for 2022 USD 12.3 billion Market size value for 2027 USD 31.3 billion Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments covered By component, density, location type, organization size, vertical, and region Wi-Fi Market Drivers Digital transformation initiatives by businesses Global increase in number of internet users Increase in smartphone and wireless device adoption Wi-Fi Market Opportunities Government initiatives for smart city projects Higher demand for carrier Wi-Fi Continued upgrades in Wi-Fi standards Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Cisco (US), Juniper Networks (US), NETGEAR (US), Aruba (US), Huawei (China), Panasonic (Japan), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Ericsson (Sweden), Extreme Networks (US), Fortinet (US), D-Link Systems (Taiwan), LEVER Technology Group (UK), Redway Networks (UK), Casa Systems (US), Broadcom (US), Ubiquiti Networks (US), Airtel (India), Orange Business Services (France), AT&T (US), Comcast Business (US), Vodafone (UK), iPass (US), Superloop (Australia), Telstra (Australia), Fujitsu (Japan), Cambium Networks (US), and Fon (Spain)

The scope of this report covers the Wi-Fi Market by component, density, location type, organization size, vertical, and region.

By component, the hardware segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. The Wi-Fi hardware segment comprises access points, WLAN controllers, wireless hotspot gateways, and other hardware. The other hardware includes routers, switches, antennas, relays, and repeaters. In the healthcare and life sciences vertical, clinical information systems are integrated with medical devices. Thus, any loss of medical records of patients can result in issues for doctors during medical emergencies. Wi-Fi hardware such as Wireless hotspot gateways are used in different verticals, including retail and travel & hospitality, to retain customers and generate increased revenues through fast online service delivery.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=994

By location type, outdoor is estimated to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period. The outdoor Wi-Fi solution is when Wi-Fi access is provided outside of a building. Outdoor Wi-Fi is usually used as an extension of the internal wireless LAN network of an organization to give users a continuous Wi-Fi service. Scenarios for outdoor Wi-Fi include the outdoor areas of a school, college, university, holiday park, hospital, hotel or shopping center. Outdoor Wi-Fi operates in the 2.4 or 5GHz frequency and can achieve theoretical throughputs of up to 1.7Gbps—true throughputs depend mainly on client devices and the quality of the wireless access point.

By organization size, the SMEs segment is estimated to account for a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption and acceptance of Wi-Fi solutions by SMEs would enable them to expand their existing customer base and enhance overall business efficiency. Demand for Wi-Fi solutions from SMEs operating in retail, education, travel and hospitality, and healthcare and life sciences verticals is increasing across the globe.

North America is projected to account for the largest market share among other regions in the Wi-Fi Market, and the trend is projected to continue until 2027. The US and Canada are the leading countries in the region. These countries have sustainable and well-established economic growth, empowering them to increasingly invest in R&D activities, thereby contributing to the development of the Wi-Fi Market.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Wi-Fi Market include Cisco (US), Juniper Networks (US), NETGEAR (US), Aruba (US), Huawei (China), Panasonic (Japan), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Ericsson (Sweden), Extreme Networks (US), Fortinet (US), D-Link Systems (Taiwan), LEVER Technology Group (UK), Redway Networks (UK), Casa Systems (US), Broadcom (US), Ubiquiti Networks (US), Airtel (India), Orange Business Services (France), AT&T (US), Comcast Business (US), Vodafone (UK), iPass (US), Superloop (Australia), Telstra (Australia), Fujitsu (Japan), Cambium Networks (US), and Fon (Spain).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market- Global Forecast to 2027

5G Security Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Wi-Fi 6 Market- Global Forecast to 2027

Wi-Fi as a Service Market- Global Forecast to 2026

5G IoT Market- Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com