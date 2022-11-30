Submit Release
REMINDER - Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 4th Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2022 fourth quarter results on Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at 8h00 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-888-396-8049. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-877-674-7070, access code 896442#. This recording will be available until December 15, 2022.

Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Tel.: (514) 940-4350
www.lanticrogers.com


