Unbanked Launches Cryptocurrency Card Program in the UK and Other European Countries

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Unbanked Inc. has opened its cryptocurrency card program to eligible residents in the U.K. and parts of Europe. Unbanked Inc., a global fintech company connecting traditional banking products with blockchain, has partnered with Moorwand to provide card services allowing consumers to spend their digital assets through this approved program. Residents of the United Kingdom and other European countries can register their interest for a user account at Unbanked.com, deposit their cryptocurrency and, subject to approval, get a card for spending their digital assets.

Unbanked card holders can use 15 different cryptocurrencies to fund their user account, including BTC, ETH, UNI, XLM, and UNBNK. Cryptocurrency funds are linked to a crypto-backed card, issued by Moorwand, so users can convert cryptocurrency to fiat in real-time at merchants where cards are accepted. The card provides a unique set of financial, payment and crypto services that improve the accessibility and utilization of digital currencies for cardholders.

"We have worked for over two years on building this exciting solution to make the Unbanked Card available to interested users in Europe," said Daniel Gouldman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Unbanked. "It's great to know with this launch, we will be able to provide residents in the U.K. and parts of Europe access to one of the most innovative crypto-powered cards in market."

Founded in 2018, Unbanked serves hundreds of thousands of customers and is backed financially by a community of investors who are also users of the product. Unbanked prides itself on security, privacy and compliance, and is designed to accelerate the global adoption of cryptocurrencies through its platform.

Unbanked's infrastructure is used by Web3 brands like Litecoin Foundation, Nexo, StormX, Stacks, and other leading companies in the crypto space. With this expansion, all Unbanked partners will have the opportunity to open their card programs to residents in the U.K. and parts of Europe.

Unbanked is a global fintech solution built on blockchain. Predicated on the ethos that financial access and control is a fundamental human right, Unbanked connects traditional enterprise, fintech, and banking systems with blockchain infrastructure, expanding the utility of cryptocurrency for investing and everyday purchases. The company has a suite of highly bespoke financial products which enable both the banked, unbanked, and underbanked to create a financial experience as unique as the life they live.

Moorwand is a regulated electronic money institution authorized and licensed to issue electronic money and provide payment services throughout the U.K. and, via Agency agreement, in the EEA.

