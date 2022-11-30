Nominations announced for the first Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival

The awards nominations of The first Aollywood Five Continents Film Festival announced in Los Angeles. In the five continents film main competition unit, "King Richard", "Drive My car", "The Power of the Dog", "The Worst Man in the World", "Mogadishu" five films from four continents and multiple countries were nominated for the Best Global Picture.

The competition for Best Global Actress in a Leading Role at this year's Golden Jasmine Awards is a "Clash of the Titans", with four of the five nominees being winners of other film awards, as well as Kristen Stewart, a high-fashion middle-aged American actress who was shortlisted for her successful role as Princess Diana in the film "Spencer".

The 45-year-old American actress Jessica Chastain's outstanding performance in the film " The Eyes of Tammy Faye " not only made her win this year's Oscar, but also made her a finalist for the Golden Jasmine Awards for Best Global Actress in a Leading Role. Spanish actress Penélope Cruz not only has a breath-taking beauty, but her acting skills are becoming more and more refined. German actress Maren Eggert won the Berlin Film Festival with "I'm your man" and was nominated for this year's Golden Jasmine Awards without surprise. The 48-year-old Korean actress Moon So-ri is also a skilled actress, and her performance in "Three Sisters" is as good as the above three actresses.

In contrast, Kristen Stewart, who became famous by starring in "Twilight", seems to have a slightly inferior record in the past, but at the age of 32 this year, her acting skills have become more and more mature, and her role as Princess Diana in "Spencer" is similar in form and spirit, which impressed many audiences. She has won the 79th Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama nomination and the 94th Academy Awards, and although she didn't win, her breakthrough performance in the film was recognized by many audiences and professionals. Will she have the last laugh at this year's Golden Jasmine Awards? We'll see.

Other nominations in the Five Continents Film Unit, including Best Global Screenplay, Best Global Actor/Actress In a Supporting Role, Best Global Actor/Actress, and Best Global Cinematography, also went to each of them.

The results of the Golden Jasmine Awards of the first Aollywood Five Continents International Film Festival will be announced during the World Film Industry Congress on December 11-12.

