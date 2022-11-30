$2.4 Billion Bariatric Surgery Devices Markets: Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass, Revision Surgery, Adjustable Gastric Banding - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Device Type (Minimally Invasive (Stapling, Suturing, Vessel Sealing Devices), Non Invasive), Procedure (Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass, Revision Surgery, Adjustable Gastric Banding), Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bariatric surgery devices market is valued to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.4%

The growing number of bariatric surgeries performed and increasing obesity cases are expected to result in the increasing demand for associated devices, thereby driving the growth of the bariatric surgery devices market.

On the other hand, changing regulatory landscape in the medical device industry and postoperative complications related to bariatric surgeries are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The minimally invasive surgical devices segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the bariatric surgery devices market, by device type, during the forecast period

The bariatric surgery devices market is segmented into minimally invasive surgical devices and non-invasive surgical devices. The minimally invasive surgical devices segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Minimally invasive bariatric surgeries are preferred for the obese population as they are more effective in the long run in terms of weight loss and the remission of comorbidities such as diabetes.

In addition to their ability to treat obesity, minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) are very effective in treating high blood pressure and sleep apnea, among others. MIS also has helped prevent future health problems. Thus, the rising prevalence of obesity and related comorbidities is expected to fuel the uptake of MIS bariatric devices.

Sleeve gastrectomy segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on procedure, the bariatric surgery devices market is segmented into sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, non-invasive bariatric surgery, mini-gastric bypass, adjustable gastric banding, and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch (BPD/DS).

The sleeve gastrectomy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A growing volume of gastrostomies has been performed, fueling the uptake of bariatric surgery devices. When compared to other weight-loss surgeries, sleeve gastrectomy is technically easier with relatively less morbidity and thus has become the most common weight loss surgery performed worldwide.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the bariatric surgery devices market during the forecast period.

The high growth in this region can primarily be attributed to the region's low labor costs and favorable regulatory environment. Low infrastructure & treatment costs and the availability of highly educated physicians have driven medical tourists to APAC countries, thus supporting the market growth.

Competitive landscape

Some of the key players in the bariatric surgery devices market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US), Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (US), ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Spatz Medical (US), Cousin Biotech (France), Mediflex Surgical Products (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ees78v

