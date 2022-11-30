Submit Release
Data Center Environment Market Growth and Sustainability Imperatives Study 2022: IT Circularity Trends Invigorating the IT's Second-life Resell Global Market

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth and Sustainability Imperatives Drive IT Circularity in the Data Center Environment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study includes revenue estimation for IT's second-life resell global market, including servers, network equipment, and storage devices, and IT's recycled market comprising servers and hard disk drive (HDD) devices, but not networking assets.

The circular economy (CE) is a framework with efficiency at its core (do more with less), aiming to decouple economic activity from the consumption of finite resources. In IT, the data center environment is transforming the CE framework into different in-house capabilities and services that third-party companies offer.

These capabilities and services include IT maintenance, managed services, operations, logistics, decommissioning, data destruction and sanitization, repairs, refurbishing, remarketing, and recycling. CE, given its nature, involves the whole supply chain, and any analysis and action must be taken with a systemic approach.

In addition, this research service includes recommendations for OEMs, data center operators, and regulatory bodies, emphasizing the need to operate with the CE framework at a high-priority level.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center's Circular IT Market
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Key Takeaways

3. Definitions

4. Scope and Definitions

  • Defining Circularity
  • Defining IT Circularity in the Data Center Environment
  • Servitization - How the Market Is Implementing Circularity
  • Measuring IT Circularity in the Data Center Industry - Introduction
  • Measuring IT Circularity in the Data Center Industry - Materials Flow Level
  • Measuring IT Circularity in the Data Center Industry - Product Level
  • Measuring IT Circularity in the Data Center Industry - Organizational Level
  • Challenges in Measuring IT Circularity in the Data Center Industry
  • Organizations Developing CE Standards and Instruments
  • Certifications in the Circular IT Data Center Space

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • IT Second-life Resale Global Market Size
  • Recycled IT Global Market Size
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Drivers Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis

6. Competitive Environment

  • Leaders in the Circular IT Data Center Space

7. Company Profiles

  • Leading Companies in the Circular IT Data Center Space

8. Recommendations

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Circular IT Services for the Edge Data Centers Segment
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Digital Tools for Circular IT
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Reverse Logistics for Circular IT Economies
  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Life Cycle Solutions for Circular IT Economies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccga1f

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

