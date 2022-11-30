Dental Imaging Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $5.9 billion by 2028: Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Dental Imaging Market.

The Global Dental Imaging Market size is expected to grow at more than 9.5% CAGR from 2016 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 5.9 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 2 billion in 2016.

Dental Imaging Market Overview

Exactitude Consultancy explores the current market and explores the key trends in the growing Dental Imaging Market. Is the rising knowledge regarding creative uses of dental imaging technology and expanding use of medical imaging technologies in dentistry assisting the market's expansion globally? Read more to get answers and insights for such and other key questions from the report.

Creating high-quality images for the purpose of diagnosing dental issues is called dental imaging. Dental imaging technologies support dentists in the diagnosis of dental disorders by delivering actual images of dental issues like concealed dental structure, cavities, bone loss, and oral malignant melanoma. To detect oral diseases and abnormalities such oral cancer, cavities, concealed dental structures, and bone loss, a variety of x-rays and other imaging techniques are now accessible.

Live Get a Free Sample Report of Dental Imaging Market -> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/764/dental-imaging-market/#request-a-sample

Dental imaging market objectives of the study:

To quantitatively analyze the Dental imaging market from 2022-2029. To define, classify, and forecast the global Dental imaging market based on deployment, type, and end-user. To assess and project the size of the global Dental imaging market in terms of value. To analyze the influence of the elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, and key industry developments influencing market dynamics. The report analyzes the bargaining power of buyers & suppliers, the threat of substitute products & new entrants, and the competitive scenario of the market based on Porter's five forces model.

Key Market Segments: Dental imaging market

Global Dental Imaging Market By Deployment, 2016-2028, (IN USD MILLION)

Global Dental Imaging Market By Type, 2016-2028, (IN USD MILLION) Imaging Devices Intraoral X-Ray Devices Extraoral X-Ray Devices Other Technologies Intraoral Software

Global Dental Imaging Market By End-User, 2016-2028, (IN USD MILLION) Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Diagnostic Centers Dental Academic & Research Institute

Global Dental Imaging Market By Region, 2016-2028, (In USD Million) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East And Africa



Read Full Report-> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/764/dental-imaging-market/

Important Countries in All Regions Are Covered.

Regional Growth Insights:

Due to technical developments and improvements in dental imaging, rising dental disease prevalence, rising healthcare costs, and infrastructure in North America, this region is predicted to dominate the worldwide dental imaging market. In the market for dental imaging, cosmetic dentistry is also becoming more significant.

The highest growth has also been seen in the Asia Pacific region, which is attributed to a number of factors including rising disposable incomes, relatively lax regulatory standards, and a developing dental tourism industry. These factors are also driving factors for emerging and established market players to focus more on developing Asian markets.

Drivers for the Dental Imaging Market:

The growing elderly population

Increasing demand for efficiency

Increasing prevalence of dental diseases

Technological advancements in dental imaging methodologies

Rising demand for imaging modalities in the treatment of oral diseases

Effectiveness in medical procedures, and an increase in research activities in the field of imaging technologies.

Restraint for Dental Imaging Market:

The high cost of dental imaging equipment and the absence of reimbursement schemes for dental procedures in developing nations are factors limiting the market's expansion.

Some dentists, particularly those who belong to older generations, take longer than others to integrate new technologies into their practices. Many people won't even think about making the investment until considerable scientific research is done and solid proof of the safety of radiation-generating machines is presented. This severely inhibits the development of high-tech devices, but as the evidence grows more convincing, resistance will fade and penetration rates will eventually increase.

Opportunities for the growth of the Dental Imaging Market:

Involving other dental team members in data collection is made possible by the use of digital imaging; nurses and hygienists could be trained to take pictures, which would simplify logistics and lower the cost of labor and consumables associated with mobile examination units manned by examiners across multiple sites.

The use of diagnostic ultrasound as an imaging modality in dentistry has received a lot of attention recently due to its many benefits. It is an affordable, painless, non-invasive approach, and unlike X-rays, it doesn't emit dangerous ionizing radiation. In all dental disciplines, ultrasound offers significant potential as a diagnostic imaging tool for identifying both hard and soft tissues.

In specialties including orthodontics, implantology, oral & maxillofacial surgery, and endodontics, dental imaging technologies are widely employed. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that an increase in dental implantations and a rise in dental tourism will significantly boost the industry.

Key Trends in the Dental Imaging Market:

Fluoroscopy tests, 3D images, and 2D X-rays are all combined in twin robotic X-ray technology. This has the potential to lessen the workload in hospitals and boost productivity by saving time. The machine can also position itself, preventing the need to transfer patients for imaging.

X-Mind prime, which offered dental images in 3D for precise diagnosis and patient treatment, was introduced by ACTEON in March 2019.

According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), the US spends more than 2.75 billion USD on cosmetic dentistry each year.

The American Dental Association estimates that in 2020, around 6 million seniors in the United States aged 60 to 75 have lost all of their teeth, with about 2 million being edentulous.

The MouthWatch Plus+ HD intraoral camera was released in October 2021 by MouthWatch, a provider of cutting-edge teledentistry systems, intraoral cameras, and digital case presentation tools. At the International Dental Show in September 2021, Launch Medical unveiled its next-generation DL-206 intraoral scanner. According to the company, the Launch DL-206 is a powder-free intraoral scanner with an ergonomic design, lightweight, and quick scan speed that offers excellent treatment outcomes while ensuring a comfortable scanning experience for patients and dental professionals. The segment is therefore anticipated to experience significant expansion throughout the forecast period as a result of the aforementioned factors.

In the Middle East, the iTero Element 5D Plus imaging system was introduced by Align Technology, Inc. in June 2022. With just one full arch scan using the iTero Element 5D Plus imaging equipment, the business claims that doctors may concurrently record 3D, intraoral color, and near-infrared imaging (NIRI) images in as little as 60 seconds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. introduced a variety of innovations in February 2022 that will significantly enhance digital workflows and benefit patients, dental labs, and physicians all around the world.

An e-commerce portal for the sales and delivery of dental supplies in India was created in August 2021, according to Vatech, a global manufacturer of dental imaging devices. This action is a component of Vatech's larger plan to diversify its country-based commercial operations.

In November 2021, Pearl and Unindent announced a collaboration to market Pearl's AI dental radiology products Second Opinion and Practice Intelligence®, both as independent products and as workflow extensions for the company's well-known Onepix imaging software.

Competitive landscape and companies covered:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken leadership positions, while others are trying to keep up with their innovations.

There are a lot of players in each region who are trying to penetrate the market. Danaher, Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY, Midmark Corporation, VATECH, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL MFG. CO., LTD, Flow Dental, KaVo Kerr, Cefla s.c., Masterlink, LLC., Owandy Radiology, FONA Dental, s.r.o., Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., LargeV Instrument, TRIDENT SRL, Video Dental, DÜRR DENTAL SE, 3Shape A/S, Denterprise International and Other Prominent Players are the major market players in the global Smarter Devices coatings market.

Get Discount on Dental Imaging Market Report-> https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/764/dental-imaging-market/#inquire-for-discount

The key questions answered in the report are:

- What was the market size of the dental imaging market before Covid-19 and what is the forecast from 2022 onwards? - Who are the key manufacturers in the market and what are their product offerings? - Which are the highest-growing countries in the market and what is their growth rate? - What are the key factors driving the market in countries like the USA, Germany, India, China, and other major countries? - What are the opportunities for the growth of the dental imaging market? - What are the key trends in the dental imaging market?

Related Reports: -

Medical Power Market

The global medical power market is expected to grow at a 6.95% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 2.31 USD billion by 2029 from 1.30 USD billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10187/medical-power-market/

Medical Image Analysis Software Market

The global medical image analysis software market is expected to grow at an 8.15% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 6.45 USD billion by 2029 from 3.24 USD billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10128/medical-image-analysis-software-market/

Dental Impression Systems Market

The global Dental Impression Systems Market size is USD 1.30 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow till USD 2.66 Billion by 2029, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.55%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7875/dental-impression-systems-market/

Dental Equipment Market

The global Dental Equipment Market is expected to grow at 6.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 10.52 billion by 2029 from USD 5.4 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7850/dental-equipment-market/

Cosmetic Dentistry Market

The global cosmetic dentistry market is expected to grow at 6.65 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 38.14 USD billion by 2029 from 21.90 USD billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7845/cosmetic-dentistry-market/

Contact us -> Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com