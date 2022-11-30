XCLUSIVERSE Announces 'Extend The Unlimited' Event

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCLUSIVERSE will host 'Extend The Unlimited', an event aiming to become the largest ever mixed-reality live event, on December 5th. Mixed reality stands for interactions that combine physical and digital actions in order to obtain a result only possible through the implications of both worlds, and XCLUSIVERSE promises to deliver exactly that. The event will take place in Dubai as well as in the metaverse and will showcase multiple cross-compatible activities, such as a few live speeches from key opinion leaders & influencers, a small concert as well as a live auction for the premiere of The 300 – XCLUSIVERSE's utility NFT collection.

With a metaverse already available for both web & VR (with a mobile version soon to be released as well), XCLUSIVERSE brings the future closer by offering practical modern solutions to enhance businesses & provide new opportunities. Built with a high attention to details that brings to live mesmerizing architecture & landscapes, the XCLUSIVERSE becomes the go-to place for remote working, digital offices & digital products as well as exploration, relaxation or fun. Featuring its own marketplace, Web 3.0 integration and customized CMS & 3D design for partners, it can be used as the ultimate tool for either business scale-up or personal development.

Everyone who registers with a free account on XCLUSIVERSE will be able to attend 'Extend The Unlimited' in the metaverse or interact with the live participants through portals, as well as explore its entire world and features for free for the duration of the event, starting on December 5th at 7PM GST (15:00 UTC).

The portals will be specially designed areas that will feature screens which will act as windows to the opposite world, enabling cross-communcation and interaction between users. Speeches held by VIPs in the real world will be broadcasted live in the metaverse alongside a small concert, while a live auction for digital products (some of the NFTs from XCLUSIVERSE's official collection) will take place on the platform's own marketplace, enabling both live attendees & metaverse participants with an option to bid to their liking.

'Extend The Unlimited' is the perfect opportunity for technology enthusiasts & future-oriented like-minded people to get together without actually having to leave the comfort of their home, meet key industry opinion leaders and influencers, as well as have fun & explore the XCLUSIVERSE with their friends: a networking event like no other at everyone's fingertips & a chance to be the chosen one.

Social Links

Media Contacts

