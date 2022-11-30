Submit Release
Current Status of High-speed Rail and How it Affects Airlines in Europe, Japan, China, United States and India, 2022 Research Study

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitive Intensity of High speed Rail and Its Effect on Regional Airlines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores the current status of high-speed rail and how it affects airlines in different markets.

Airlines that once saw low-cost carriers as their only threat are now encountering more competition from high-speed rail operators, especially as some develop lower-cost services.

Legacy airlines are considering their options to compete with - or even collaborate with - rail operators, low-cost carriers, and each other to provide better service remain cost competitive, and retain customers by giving them additional options for their itineraries.

High-speed rail in Europe has seen growth and has replaced some domestic routes. However, the intra-Europe market still presents numerous opportunities for air carriers with plenty of routes that are either underserved or not served by rail. Travel in India and the United States is still ruled by airlines.

The US rail network is poorly developed, and India is still a growing market for air travel. Japan, the innovator of high-speed rail with its bullet train, has many domestic travelers who use both air and rail service.

High-speed rail service in China, the country with the most route kilometers of any in the world, has prompted some airlines to remove short-haul flights, but medium-haul flights are giving rail tough competition.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Regional Airline Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3. Growth Environment

  • The Pandemic's Effects on Air Travel
  • How Airlines are Competing in Europe
  • How Airlines are Competing in Japan and China
  • How Airlines are Competing in United States and India
  • Winning Points for High-speed Rail
  • Winning Points for Airlines
  • Air and Rail Partnerships

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Collaboration between Airlines and High-speed Rail
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Interlining Agreements with Regional Carriers
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Setting Up a Regional Airline

