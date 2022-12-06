Ascentim Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Coaching/Career Development
3rd annual list recognizes 241 private companies putting purpose ahead of profit
Serving others is integral to Ascentim's purpose. I am so proud to be recognized by Inc. for our G.R.O.W. coaching process and for giving to support people in underserved communities.”TOWSON, MARYLAND, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisa L. Baker, Ascentim founder, revealed that the company was named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business list in the Coaching/Career Development category. The award honors companies making an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.
— Lisa L. Baker
Found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine, the list recognizes dynamic companies that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole. Baker is proud to be counted among the impressive list of honorees.
“As a coach, I celebrate with my clients when they reach milestones,” says Baker. “This is a milestone achievement for my company and today we are celebrating it. Being featured in Inc. is a true testament to the distinctive work we do and our commitment to giving back.”
Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America’s most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them.”
Inc.’s editors reviewed each company’s achievements over the past year, noting how they made a positive difference in the world and selected 241 honorees from a highly competitive pool. Ascentim serves the community by donating 20% of its revenue to improve financial literacy and advance economic well-being in underserved communities.
ABOUT ASCENTIM
Ascentim is a Maryland-based coaching practice that utilizes a unique G.R.O.W. process to help high performers gain clarity, realize new possibilities, overcome obstacles, and win at life. Ascentim focuses on three core pillars: connections, careers, and finances. Ascentim guides clients on their path to a bright future with flexible coaching options designed to meet individual needs. Founder Lisa L. Baker is also available for speaking engagements.
ABOUT INC.
Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. Inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Lisa L. Baker
Ascentim
+1 443-652-4761
info@ascentim.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other