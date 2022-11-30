Modular Uninterrupted Power Supply Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modular Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market Size is forecast to reach $10.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2021-2026. The rise in demand for reliable power solutions that can support large-scale manufacturing facilitates is expected to drive the uninterrupted power supply system market growth. An increase in data-related services, and the growing trend of cloud computing and virtualization has also escalated the demand for data centers globally. Adding to this, a growing number of data centers creates demand for UPS in the forecast period. Moreover, several data centers have been planning to expand their presence in this region. In 2021, Google has committed to invest plan over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the world for various activities including investing in communities that are new to Google and expanding in others across 19 states. Similarly, Microsoft has committed to invest more than $200 million to build 2 data centers in U.S by 2022. Hence these expansions are analyzed to drive the market growth in the forecast period 2021-2026.

Key Takeaways

The rising demand for efficient energy usage over concerns of environmental impact of energy generation from conventional sources such as coal and natural gas, is expected to help grow the Modular UPS Market in APAC.

The offline/standby solution is growing at a significant CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period, owing to growing application of such uninterrupted power supply systems in small scale and medium scale applications for computers, printers, or scanners

stability, both at national and individual level, so it requires UPS for continuous and reliable services

Growing demand for the systems from edge and micro data centers has encouraged manufacturers to develop advanced systems.

Manufacturers are continuously focusing on R&D to develop new and effective Uninterrupted Power Supply to meet consumer demand. These advancements bringing greater efficiency and modularity to UPSs, along with a reduced footprint, improved connectivity and a lower total cost of ownership.

Segmental Analysis:

Modular Uninterrupted Power Supply Market Segment Analysis - By deployment: The offline/standby solution is growing at a significant CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period, owing to growing application of such uninterrupted power supply systems in small scale and medium scale applications for computers, printers, or scanners. In addition, these are cost effective compared to that of online UPS systems. For instance, the price for luminous 1KVA offline UPS is $85, whereas the price for 1KVA online UPS is $180. Further significant surge in demand for reliable power solutions that can support large-scale manufacturing facilitates is expected to drive the uninterrupted power supply system (UPS) market growth. In addition, the growing demand for offline UPS in residential and commercial sector will further enhance the market growth in the forecast period 2021-2026.

Modular Uninterrupted Power Supply Market Segment Analysis - By End User: BFSI sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 7.5% the forecast period, as this sector play pivotal role in the economic growth and stability, both at national/regional and individual level, so it requires UPS for continuous and reliable services. In addition according to the report given by US Department of Energy in 2019, brokerage and credit card operations are victims with highest average costs led by power outages, so the finance industry requires enormous computing power to trade at high speed and frequency, to analyze and react these issues, and to provide customers with constant access to services and information. Similarly, UPS systems plays a prominent role in protecting a single computer or ATM to vast systems in banking sector. Hence these factors drive the demand for Modular Uninterrupted Power Supply’s in the forecast period 2021-2026.

Modular Uninterrupted Power Supply Market Segment Analysis - By Region: The global modular uninterruptible power supply market is consistently returning profits owing to the ceaseless applications of UPS in plentiful end-user industries including military, medical, telecom, commercial, datacenters, and Marine. UPSs are extremely versatile and can be used in various applications, thus their demand is expected to increase at a phenomenal level. The tremendous capability of power supply facilities along with feature like handling the load has induced a remarkable scope of industrial applications in this market. With such numerous applications, this industry is bolstering throughout the globe. The APAC region grabs the major market share for modular uninterruptible power supply market, with a global market share of around 35.2% in 2020. Suppliers in the market requires to introduce improved product to differentiate themselves and continue to grow their position for industrial end users and OEMs.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Modular Uninterrupted Power Supply industry are:

1. ABB Ltd. AMETEK

2. Delta Power Solutions Ltd.

3. Eaton Corporation

4. Emerson Electric Co.

5. Huawei Technologies Co.

