Bamboo Juices Celebrating 8th Year in Business

CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), more than half of all businesses fail within the first five years of business. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to providing excellent customer service, Bamboo Juices is celebrating eight years in business.

"We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers over the past eight years," said Bamboo's CEO Kelley Sibley.

The company offers a variety of juices, including almond milk, elixirs, mini bottles, cleanses, and juice kits. The global cold-pressed juice market, according to recent data, is projected to grow from $1.15 billion in 2022 to $1.86 billion by 2029.

Demand for cold-pressed juice made from mixed fruits and vegetables has been increasing significantly owing to growing concerns regarding various health issues and the health benefits of consuming these juices.

Regarding the company's history, the idea for an organic, cold-pressed juice shop was the manifestation of Sibley. After a long bout of health problems with seemingly no answer, Sibley used the knowledge she gained from 15 years of studying people's diets and cultures across six continents.

Through her experiences and studies, she learned there are a few basic principles that enable people to maximize their health and longevity, including a plant-based diet. This led her to the discovery of the Gerson method of juicing. She decided to try it, and Bamboo was born - out of her parent's kitchen. Her health problems disappeared, and the rest is history.

Bamboo, company representatives stress, continues to bring her community dietary options that mimic those of the world's healthiest people through fresh, delicious health tonics and elixirs.

Bamboo's kitchen and storefront are within Serenbe and have become a fixture of life at Serenbe, a wellness community outside of Atlanta.

As to why anyone should give Bamboo Juices a try, the company spokesperson pointed out that rising health awareness among consumers is steadily causing a shift in preference towards safer, convenient, healthy, and refreshing beverages that are calorie-free, caffeine-free, and free from artificial ingredients, something Bamboo Juices have.

