Acid Orange Market Will Expected to Boost at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Acid Orange Market Size – USD 160.7 Million in 2021, Growth – at a CAGR of 8.5%, Trends – Increasing use of acid orange stains for detection of cancer

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acid orange market size is expected to reach USD 335.1 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for acid orange dyes in the textile industry and increasing adoption of acid orange as biological stains are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing use of acid orange in detection of cancer is expected to boost growth of the acid orange market in the near future. Orange G, a biological stain made from acid orange is used for the detection of keratinizing squamous cancer on regions of the body that do not have keratin. This has led to increased adoption of acid orange in research institutions. Acid Orange 7, a food-grade color dye is widely used in the food & beverage industry, owing to its easy availability and durable, bright colors, which makes it an essential material during the manufacture of candies, aerated drinks, and fruit juices, which increases demand for Acid Orange 7. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in the near future. Additionally, increasing adoption of acid orange owing to its color retention properties has led to its increased demand. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Sanchi Organics Private Limited, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Sterling Pigments and Chemicals, Vinayak Industries Pvt. Ltd., Megha International, Krishna Dyestuff Company, Hangzhou Emperor Chemical Co., Ltd., Mayur Dye Chem, and Aeromax Industries.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Textile segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Increasing usage of acid orange in textile industries to obtain various colors is driving growth of the segment. Acid orange can produce various colors such as purple, red, and brown upon treatment with specific chemicals.

HDPE drums segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in global acid orange market in 2021. Rising demand for industrial-grade containers made of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) for packaging and transportation of acid orange is driving revenue growth of the segment.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Rapid growth of the textile and food & beverage industries, in which acid orange plays an essential part is expected to drive market revenue growth. Rising demand for acid orange to obtain various colors that are durable and bright is another factor expected to increase revenue growth of the acid orange market in the region.

On 5 April 2022, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, of Merck KGaA. announced its acquisition of the Modulator Automated Sampling Technology (MAST) platform from Lonza to advance their bioprocessing portfolio. The MAST platform is an automated and aseptic bioreactor sampling system that allows the collection of samples as well as data such as product attributes in real-time and more frequently than manual sampling. The platform is estimated to save as much as 80 hours of labor generally required during manual sample collections. With this acquisition, Merck KGaA expects to advance its developments to offer tools and therapeutics to its customers with digitally-enabled facilities.

