Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,338 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Air Force to share UAV development plans at the UAV Technology USA 2023 Conference

UAV Technology USA 2023 Conference

UAV Technology USA 2023 Conference

Key U.S. Air Force speakers at the forefront of UAV development and integration has been announced to speak at the UAV Technology USA in February 2023.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, senior U.S. Air Force officials have provided new details about the service's vision for integrating an evolving set of autonomous capabilities onto new uncrewed aircraft, as well as the groundwork that has already been laid through various recent testing initiatives.

The Air Force views advances in autonomy as absolutely at the core of its plans for a forthcoming fleet of drones designed to work collaboratively with crewed platforms. *

For this reason, the UAV Technology USA conference, taking place on February 6-7, 2023, in Arlington, VA, will provide a valuable forum for attendees to gain an understanding of the U.S. Air Force's development plans of these capabilities.

Early bird offers are available. Register today at http://www.uavtechnologyusa.com/pr1.

The U.S. Air Force expert speakers and sessions include:

• Lieutenant Colonel Rob “Flash” Hetherington, Director of Staff, 25th Attack Group, U.S. Air Force, will present on ‘Utilising the Advanced Systems of the MQ-9 Reaper to ‘Guard with Power’

• Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Slaughter, Chief of Autonomous Platforms, Air Force Futures, U.S. Air Force, will present on ‘Promoting Collaboration for USAF Autonomous System Development at Air Force Futures’

• Lieutenant Colonel Michael S. Chmielewski, Commander, 556th Test & Evaluation Squadron, U.S. Air Force, will present on ‘Developing Future Capabilities for the USAF’s UAV Fleet Through T&E’


In addition to these briefings, UAV Technology USA 2023 will host an action-packed schedule of presentations from U.S. and international military services, key technology innovation programs, and leading industry providers seeking to enhance unmanned aerial capabilities.

For the full conference agenda, visit http://www.uavtechnologyusa.com/pr1.

The conference is supported by:

Sponsor: Fortem Technologies

For all sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Justin Predescu at justin.predescu@saemediagroup.com or +44 (0) 20 7827 6130.

For delegate enquiries, please contact Alexander O'Connor at alexander.oconnor@saemediagroup.com or +44 (0) 20 7827 6132.

*source: thedrive.com


About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.

Trizsa Ardael
SAE Media Group
+442078276086 ext.
email us here

You just read:

U.S. Air Force to share UAV development plans at the UAV Technology USA 2023 Conference

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.