Automotive 3D Printing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 24% Through 2026

Automotive 3D Printing Global Market Report 2022 : Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Automotive 3D Printing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive 3D printing market size is expected to grow from $1.89 billion in 2021 to $2.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.69%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The automotive 3D printing market is expected to reach $5.55 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.12%. The impressive growth of electric vehicles had propelled the automotive 3D printing market growth.

The automotive 3D printing market consists of sales of automotive 3D printing by entities (manufacturers, dealers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to make molds and thermoforming tools, rapid manufacturing of grips, jigs, and fixtures, and exterior and interior components of vehicles as well as to produce samples and tools at low costs and to eliminate future losses in production when investing in high-cost tooling. Automotive 3D printing refers to a process through which automotive designers can quickly fabricate a three-dimensional prototype of a physical part or assembly, from a simple interior element to a dashboard or even a scale model of an entire car using a printing machine. Rapid prototyping enables companies to turn ideas into convincing proofs of concept.

Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Trends

Technological advancement in the automotive 3D printing market is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive 3D printing market. Many companies are investing in 3D printing for additive manufacturing, optimized brackets, and tooling production for assembly lines.

Global Automotive 3D Printing Market Segments

The global automotive 3D printing market is segmented:

By Component: Interior components, Exterior components

By Vehicle Type: ICE vehicles, Electric vehicles

By Material: Metals, Plastic, Composites and Resins

By Application: Prototyping And Tooling, Research, Development And Innovation, Manufacturing Complex Components

By Technology: Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM), Three-Dimensional Inject Printing

By Geography: The global automotive 3D printing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: 3D Systems Corporation, Autodesk Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., EOS GmbH, General Electric Company, Hoganas AB, Materialise NV, Stratasys Ltd., Ultimaker BV and Voxeljet AG., Farsoon Technologies, Sinterit, Protolabs, Nexa3D, EPlus3D, and Ultimaker.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

