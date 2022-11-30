Choline Chloride Market is Predict to Grow at an Impressive CAGR Of 5.2% by 2028 : Fior Markets

The report helps to understand the overall market and to recognize the growth opportunities in the Choline Chloride Market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Choline chloride market expects to grow from USD 733.19 million in 2021 to USD 1099.87 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

During the projected period 2021-2087, the Choline chloride market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.2 percent, from USD 733.19 million in 2021 to USD 1099.87 million in 2028. The organic compound choline chloride has the formula (CH3)3NCH2CH2OH]Cl. It has a quaternary ammonium salt as well as alcohol, making it bifunctional. It's an animal feed supplement. It primarily serves as a methyl donor and is involved in metabolism. It is responsible for the formation and maintenance of cell structure and function. It is essential for the growth of animals, and its ingestion helps to avoid perosis and disorders like fatty liver syndrome. In addition to animal feed additives, choline chloride is utilized in human nutrition and clay stabilizer in the oil and gas industry. Choline chloride, often known as vitamin B4, is contained in medications that help prevent perosis by assisting in creating and repairing bone cartilages.

Further, Choline is an essential low-molecule organic substance for maintaining physiological function in people and animals. It is often referred to as B vitamins or vitamin B4 and is an important core component in humans and animals. It is a type of vitamin that can be generated within an animal's body but still has to be supplemented through the diet. It can be utilized inside animal cells to adjust in vivo fat metabolism and conversion, reduce fat deposition and liver and kidney tissue degeneration, improve amino acid regeneration, enhance amino acid utilization, and save some methionine.

The market's driving forces are becoming more powerful. Choline chloride is in great demand from the animal feed sector, is a methyl donor, has a role in metabolism, and is growing in the pharmaceutical industry. Health concerns concerning choline chloride usages, gastrointestinal distress, fluctuation in raw material costs, and a lack of consumer understanding about the nutritional value of choline are all factors limiting market expansion. Research and development programs to develop higher quality, cost-effective choline chloride products, as well as a decrease in toxicity and increased utilization in the oil and gas industry, are likely to drive market expansion.

Key players operating in the global Choline Chloride market include Algry Quimica SI, Kemin Industries Inc., Balchem Corporation, NB Group Co. Ltd., Taminco Corporation, Be-Long Corporation, Balaji Amines Ltd., Pestell Minerals & Ingredients, Havay Chemicals, IMPERIAL GROUP LIMITED, GHW International, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Balchem Corporation, and BASF SE. To gain a significant market share in the global Choline Chloride market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

The liquid segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59% in the year 2020

Based on form, the global Choline Chloride market is segmented into Powder and Liquid. The liquid segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59% in 2020. This growth is attributed to the properties such as colorless, odorless, clear substance soluble in water, easy to use, and extensive adaptation of Choline chloride.

The oil and gas segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 24% in the year 2020

Based on End Users, the global Choline Chloride market is segmented into Poultry Feed, Swine Feed, Pet Feed, Human Nutrition, Oil and Gas, and Others. The oil and gas segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 24% in 2020. This growth is attributed to enhanced production rates in the oil & gas sector, enhanced production rates in the oil & gas sector, and environment-friendly substitutes for conventional clay stabilizers.

Regional Segment of Choline Chloride Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global Choline Chloride market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region holds the largest market share of 25.16% in the year 2020. This growth is ascertained by China in the Asia Pacific region owing to increased demand for poultry meat and rapid growth due to growing demand from the end-use industries. The North America region is witnessing significant growth in China due to the high demand for meat and demand from healthcare.

About the report:

The global Choline Chloride market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insights into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors' position grid analysis.

