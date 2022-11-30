Trade Surveillance Systems Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 21% Through 2026

Trade Surveillance Systems Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

According to ‘Trade Surveillance Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the trade surveillance systems market size is expected to grow from $1.08 billion in 2021 to $1.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The trade surveillance systems market size is expected to reach $2.72 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in surveillance is expected to propel the growth of the trade surveillance systems global market going forward.

The trade surveillance systems market consists of trade surveillance systems by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to monitor and detect activities for market manipulation, fraud, and behavioral patterning. Trade surveillance systems refer to activities carried out and measures taken by public authorities to ensure that products comply with the applicable union harmonization legislation. This helps in tracking the crimes across multiple regions and asset types by looking at all market and trading data.

Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the trade surveillance systems market. Major companies operating in the trade surveillance systems global market is focused on developing new technological solutions such as machine learning technology to sustain their position in the market.

Global Trade Surveillance Systems Market Segments

The trade surveillance systems global market is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Organizational Size: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

By Geography: The trade surveillance systems global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: NICE Systems Ltd, Aquis Exchange, IPC Systems Inc, b-next, ACA Group, SIA SPA, Software AG, Nasdaq Inc, CRISIL LIMITED, OneMarketData LLC, Scila AB, BAE Systems plc, IBM Corporation, MyComplianceOffice Limited, LSEG Technology and Eventus Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

