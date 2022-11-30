Flanders Investment & Trade expands its London team of experts with appointment of Ken Chow as Health Tech Counsel
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT), the official government body for the Flanders region, has appointed Ken Chow as Science and Technology Officer based at its London office. Ken will act as counsel to health tech companies and brings with him over a decade of experience in biomedical science and health tech.
Ken is experienced in supporting global R&D, business, and investment (buy/sell) partnerships. He has helped hundreds of small and listed Pharma, Biotech and MedTech companies via his positions in Brinc, Hong Kong Science Park, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, and at an international patent agency.
Ken received his PhD training in Biochemistry at the Pasteur Institute in Paris and has been involved in academic and industrial research in France, the Netherlands, and Singapore.
Flanders Investment & Trade now has 10 Science & Technology Offices based all over the world, including offices in New York, Palo Alto, Paris, Copenhagen, Munich, Mumbai, Singapore, Guangzhou, Tokyo and now in London. These offices have a strong focus on supporting businesses in the Digital Tech, Climate Tech and Health Tech sectors to help find solutions for major societal challenges of the day.
Ken Chow, Health Tech Counsel at Flanders Investment & Trade UK, said: “I’m excited to join the team of Science and Technology counselors at FIT and to work with innovative health tech companies based in both the UK and Flanders, helping them expand and grow as part of Flanders’ extensive science and technology ecosystem.”
Astrid Geeraerts, Head of Investment at Flanders Investment & Trade UK, added; “Ken’s enthusiasm for biomedical science and his knowledge of the health tech sector will be instrumental in helping us support Pharma, Biotech and MedTech companies in Flanders and the UK, especially those looking to set up an operation in Flanders.”
For further information about Flanders Investment & Trade’s Science and Technology Offices visit https://corporate.flandersinvestmentandtrade.com/en/focus-tech.
