Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,043 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN:  Well, good morning, everyone.  It’s a pleasure to get a chance to meet with Foreign Minister Lahbib, really for the first time.  We’ve spoken, and of course we’ve been at the various NATO meetings, but this is our first opportunity to really get together in person, and for me to say again a belated congratulations on taking on the job.  Belgium of course is, to the United States, a close, trusted ally and partner.  It’s the center of activity for so much of our diplomacy between the European Union, NATO, and of course our own strong bilateral partnership, which is growing ever deeper and stronger, both on issues that join us together directly, issues in the Euro-Atlantic region, and indeed around the globe.

So as always, we have a lot to talk about, and I’m really pleased for the opportunity to do so on the margins (inaudible).

FOREIGN MINISTER LAHBIB:  It’s a pleasure and an honor, as I said, and the occasion to speak a little French with Antony is always a pleasure.  We are a small country in the center of Europe, and it’s very important to have discussion and your support as an ally of the country, and we thank you for that.

You just read:

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib Before Their Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.