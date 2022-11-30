Rich Communication Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 21% Through 2026

Rich Communication Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

According to ‘Rich Communication Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the rich communication services market size is expected to grow from $6.87 billion in 2021 to $8.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.35%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s rich communication services market research the market is expected to reach $17.82 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.90%. The increasing adoption of mobile service subscribers is expected to propel the growth of the rich communication services market.

The rich communication services market consists of sales of rich communication services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to replace SMS by enabling users to send messages that are more effective and interesting, something the user can never accomplish with SMS. RCS (Rich Communication Services) refers to a next-generation SMS protocol that upgrades text messaging. The default messaging app on a device receives rich features like payments, high-res photo and file sharing, location sharing, and video calls.

Global Rich Communication Services Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the rich communication services market. Major companies operating in the rich communication services market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Global Rich Communication Services Market Segments

The global rich communication services market is segmented:

By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By Application Type: Rich Calls And Messaging, Content Delivery (Content Sharing, File Transfer), Value Added Services (VAS), Marketing And Advertising Campaign, Cloud Storage

By Industry Vertical Type: Healthcare, Retail And E-commerce, BFSI, IT And Telecom, Travel And Tourism, Others

By Geography: The rich communication services global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: AT & T, Google LLC, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawai Technologies Co Ltd, ZTE Corporation, Verizon Communication Inc, SK Telecom, Mavenir Systems Inc, Telefonica, Orange Business, Sinch AB, Juphoon System Software Co Ltd and Summit Tech.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

