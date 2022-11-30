Saudi Arabia Perfume Market Driven By Impelled by Rising Inclination Toward Fine Fragrances

Saudi Arabia Perfume Market Trends

Among the primary factors driving the Saudi Arabian perfume market is the rising demand for products owing to the growing desire of women and men.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Perfume Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the Saudi Arabia perfume market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Year considered to estimate the market size:

• Base year of the analysis: 2021

• Historical period: 2016-2021

• Forecast period: 2022-2027

Saudi Arabia Perfume Market Analysis:

The Saudi Arabia perfume market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.59% during 2022-2027. Perfume refers to a fragrant liquid which is prepared by combining alcohol, aroma compounds, water, essential oils, solvents, and fixatives. It is formulated based on various scent families, such as oriental, musk, green, floral, woody, amber, herbaceous, etc. Perfumes have become a necessity and are used daily. They assist in enhancing the overall personality of a person by offering a pleasant fragrance to the human body. Perfumes influence the mood, behavior, perception, emotions, and thoughts of an individual. They are extensively available in supermarkets, specialty stores, hypermarkets, online channels, etc., across the country.

Saudi Arabia Perfume Market Trends and Growth Drivers:

The escalating product demand, on account of the rising willingness of women and men to improve their essence, is among the primary factors driving the Saudi Arabia perfume market. Besides this, the growing popularity of authentic ingredients, including amber, oud, musk, exotic flowers, etc., that have a rich and warm oriental aroma is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, international perfume houses are setting up their bases in the country. They are increasingly serving their products to the local population by incorporating traditional oriental notes and introducing contemporary fragrances, which, in turn, is also catalyzing the perfume market across Saudi Arabia. Apart from this, the development of devices that assist the consumers in creating personal fragrances by combining several spices, aromas, and essential oils is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the emerging trend of personal grooming and the increasing need for youth-oriented and exotic scents among the masses are anticipated to propel the Saudi Arabia perfume market over the forecasted period.

Saudi Arabia Perfume Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabia perfume industry has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Saudi Arabia Perfume Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Saudi Arabia perfume market on the basis of price, gender and product.

Market By Price:

• Premium Products

• Mass Products

Market By Gender:

• Male

• Female

• Unisex

Market By Product:

• Arabic

• French

• Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

