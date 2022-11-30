Global eDiscovery Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities
The Business Research Company's EDiscovery Global Market Report 2022
According to ‘eDiscovery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the eDiscovery market size is expected to grow from $12.09 billion in 2021 to $13.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The ediscovery market is expected to grow to $17.86 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The increasing amount of electronically stored information is expected to drive the demand for the eDiscovery market going forward.
The eDiscovery industry consists of sales of e-discovery services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are services used for obtaining and exchanging electronic data that is sought, located, secured and searched by organizations in the initial phases of litigation. They are used when involved parties are required to provide relevant records and evidence related to a case. Electronic discovery also referred to as electronic discovery process of obtaining and exchanging evidence in a legal case or investigation.
Global eDiscovery Market Trends
Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the eDiscovery market. Major market players are focusing on the implementation of advanced technologies that work on cloud-based technology to strengthen their position in the market.
Global eDiscovery Market Segments
The global eDiscovery market is segmented:
By Component: Solutions, Services
By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SEMs)
By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid
By End-User Vertical: BFSI, Retail Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT And Telecommunication, Government, Energy and Utility, Others End Users
By Geography: The global eDiscovery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.
Key Market Players: Casepoint LLC, CloudNine, Commvault Systems Inc, Conduent Incorporated, CS Disco Inc, Driven Inc, Epiq Systems Inc, Exterro Inc, Fronteo Inc, Reveal Data Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Ipro Tech LLC, Knovos LLC, Lighthouse eDiscovery Inc, Catalyst Repository Systems, Consilio LLC, Everlaw Inc, Guidance Software Inc and ONE Discovery Inc.
