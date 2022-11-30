Global eDiscovery Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

EDiscovery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

EDiscovery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘eDiscovery Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the eDiscovery market size is expected to grow from $12.09 billion in 2021 to $13.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The ediscovery market is expected to grow to $17.86 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The increasing amount of electronically stored information is expected to drive the demand for the eDiscovery market going forward.

The eDiscovery industry consists of sales of e-discovery services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are services used for obtaining and exchanging electronic data that is sought, located, secured and searched by organizations in the initial phases of litigation. They are used when involved parties are required to provide relevant records and evidence related to a case. Electronic discovery also referred to as electronic discovery process of obtaining and exchanging evidence in a legal case or investigation.

Global eDiscovery Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the eDiscovery market. Major market players are focusing on the implementation of advanced technologies that work on cloud-based technology to strengthen their position in the market.

Global eDiscovery Market Segments

The global eDiscovery market is segmented:

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SEMs)

By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

By End-User Vertical: BFSI, Retail Sector, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT And Telecommunication, Government, Energy and Utility, Others End Users

By Geography: The global eDiscovery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

eDiscovery Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides eDiscovery global market overviews, eDiscovery market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global eDiscovery market, eDiscovery global market share, eDiscovery global market segmentation and geographies, eDiscovery global market players, eDiscovery market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The eDiscovery global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s eDiscovery Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Casepoint LLC, CloudNine, Commvault Systems Inc, Conduent Incorporated, CS Disco Inc, Driven Inc, Epiq Systems Inc, Exterro Inc, Fronteo Inc, Reveal Data Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Ipro Tech LLC, Knovos LLC, Lighthouse eDiscovery Inc, Catalyst Repository Systems, Consilio LLC, Everlaw Inc, Guidance Software Inc and ONE Discovery Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

