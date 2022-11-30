Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,587 in the last 365 days.

The Global Online Clothing Rental Market Expected to Register a 10.6% CAGR

https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/online-clothing-rental-market

Online Clothing Rental Market

The online clothing rental market was valued at US$ 1,215 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 2,247 million by 2027,

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The online clothing rental market was valued at US$ 1,215 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 2,247 million by 2027, with an average annual growth rate of 10.6% from 2021-2027.

The online clothing rental market allows you to rent one or several items for an event, party, or just as a temporary part of your wardrobe. On some platforms, you can rent directly from the rental service, which has plenty of brands, and other platforms let you rent directly from other people. The clothing rental helps the environment. But with clothing rental, clothes are reused over and over again, which helps to reduce waste. Some rental services even use eco-friendly materials and processes to clean and repair clothes. So not only is clothing rental good for your wallet, it's good for the planet too.

Browse for the full report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/online-clothing-rental-market

Drivers:

The main factors that have considerably increased the demand for the online clothing rental market. The increasing popularity of online shopping portals and the ongoing trend of high-end designer clothes are driving the market’s revenue. The rising adoption of subscription services to drive market growth. The growing demand for online clothes rental is being fueled by a growing desire to obtain outfits and truly shifting fashion proclamations are the major factor to drive the market growth. The increasing spending on fashion activities by consumers due to disposable income drives market growth.

Restraints:

The high fragmented due to the presence of various unorganized manufacturer that offers inexpensive and non-branded products is the major factor restraining market growth.

Ask for a sample report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/online-clothing-rental-market/request-sample

Segmentation Analysis:

Online Clothing Rental Market - By End-User:

Men
Knitwear
Trousers & Jeans
Jumpsuits
Coats & Jackets
Ethnic Wear
Performance Wear
Active Wear
Longue Wear
Women
Knitwear
Trousers & Jeans
Jumpsuits
Coats & Jackets
Skirt & Shorts
Ethnic Wear
Performance Wear
Active Wear
Longue Wear
Children
Casual Wear
Formals
Semi-Formals

The Women’s segment was recorded as the largest market share in the online clothing rental market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Online Clothing Rental Market - By Clothing Style:

Formal
Casual
Traditional

The Formal held the largest share in the online clothing rental market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Online Clothing Rental Market - By Business Model:

Standalone Model
Subscription Model
The Standalone Model segment held the largest share market in the online clothing rental market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Ask for customization @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/online-clothing-rental-market/customization

Online Clothing Rental Market - By Age Group:

Below 18 years
18-25 years
26-34 years
35-44 years
45-54 years
55 Above years

The 18-25 years segment held the largest share market in the online clothing rental market in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle east and Africa

North America is the largest growing region in the online clothing rental market and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America has a high availability in the countries such as the US and Canada. The reason for this dominance of the region is the growth and popularity of the online clothing rental market and the increasing disposable income and growth in urbanization and this is likely to create growth in the region’s market. The increasing renting out items against owing them to drive the region’s market growth. The US is the largest market supporting the growth of online clothing rental. There has been rapid growth in the online clothing rental market in the region leading to global market growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be growing lucratively in the online clothing rental market.

Latest Industry Development:

In October 2021, Retail fashion giant H&M launched blockchain-based clothes rental service with scannable loT labels on the clothing. Customers can pick garments for instant hire by scanning IoT-connected stickers with their smartphones. Blockchain,a decentralized ledger used for data-sensitive IoT networks,is used for security.

About Us:

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for various business domains to cater to individual and corporate clients’ needs.

Brian Miller
Market Data Forecast
+ +18887029626
sales@marketdataforecast.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Global Online Clothing Rental Market Expected to Register a 10.6% CAGR

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.