Carbon Wheels Market Experienced Noteworthy Growth At A CAGR Value of 34% by 2028 : Fior Markets

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global carbon wheels market is expected to grow from USD 92.5 million in 2020 to USD 961.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 34% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The global carbon wheels market is witnessing significant growth from past years. This growth is attributed to the growing demand and sale of the motorsport’s car is anticipated to be the critical factor behind the growth of the automotive carbon wheels market. Further, rising disposable income coupled with the increasing purchasing power of the population results in more demand for the automotive. An increase in the demand for vehicle comfort and luxury and noise-free cabins have made a significant contribution to the growth of the global carbon wheels market. Manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Jaguar, Rolls-Royce, and Land Rover are the major players in the automotive industry that manufacture the majority of the luxury cars. Also, owing to advances in automotive technology and economic growth in developing countries, it is expected that sales of luxury cars would rise shortly.

The wheel is a round metallic body with spokes or a strong disk set up on a wheel hub. Car tires are set up on a wheel body and also are referred to as rims or alloy wheels. These are crafted from steel, aluminum, magnesium, carbon fiber, or a combination of a majority of these metals. Automobile carbon fiber wheels are lighter in weight, high in wheel life, and excessive in strength. Compared with conventional wheels, they have many different advantages, consisting of expanded fatigue failure strength and durability, self-vibration damping, higher grip, and excessive heat resistance. Compared with other automobiles, the usage of aluminum wheels, carbon wheels carried out in automobiles can lessen weight by as much as 20%. These wheels feature an Araldite structural machine CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) rim round aluminum alloy center star.

The global carbon wheels market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing sales of premium vehicles, Increase in range for e-vehicles. The factors restraining the growth of the market are Stringent government regulation to curb pollution is expected to impact the automotive carbon wheels market. In many developed countries, the government has legislated various rules and regulations to reduce carbon emission, which is likely to spur the development of the global automotive carbon wheels market.

Key players in global carbon wheels market include Ronal Group, ESE Carbon Company, Dymag Group ltd., Rotobox D.O.O., Carbon Revolution Limited, Geric B.V., Blackstone Tek, Thyssenkrupp AG, and Phoenix Wheel Company, Inc. To gain a significant market share in the global carbon wheels market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

In September 2019, Carbon Revolution announced that the 2020 edition of Ford Shelby GT500 would install carbon wheels manufactured from high-pressure molding. Moreover, increasing propensity towards product reliability, quality, and after-sales services will propel segment penetration.

Geric B.V. received patent approval in October 2017 for a Self-Centering Thermal Expansion System (SCENTES) solution that enables a superior joint of the carbon fiber wheel rim with a light aluminum alloy wheel center.

Premium vehicles segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.2% in the year 2020

On the basis of vehicle type, the global carbon wheels market is segmented into Premium Vehicles, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Two- wheelers. Premium vehicles segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.2% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the growing disposal income and accessible credit facility

OEM segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 71.1% in the year 2020

On the basis of End Use, the global carbon wheels market is segmented into OEM and Aftermarket. OEM segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 71.1% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the properties enhancing the vehicles efficiency, lightweight reduces fuel consumption to 2- 6% compared to aluminum wheels, reducing CO2 emissions from vehicles. Further, emerging emission regulation across the globe.

Regional Segment of Carbon Wheels Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global Carbon Wheels market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region holds the largest market share of 40.2% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the growing presence of several automotive companies in the region such as Ford, General Motors, and Tesla Inc. Massive investment flow in the regional automotive industry will propel the market demand.

About the report:

The global carbon wheels market is analysed on the basis of value (USD million). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

