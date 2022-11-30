Global Hand-Held Chemical And Metal Detector Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities
The Business Research Company’s Hand-Held Chemical And Metal Detector Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026
According to ‘Hand-Held Chemical And Metal Detector Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the hand-held chemical and metal detector market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $1.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.81%. The global hand-held chemical and metal detector market size is expected to reach $3.26 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.96%. The increase in drug abuse is expected to propel the hand-held chemical and metal detector market growth.
The hand-held chemical and metal detectors market consists of sales of hand-held chemical and metal detectors devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used by narcotics and forensic departments to detect various chemicals and metals. Hand-held metal detectors are designed to quickly and accurately identify knives, weapons, and blunt metal items. It is a good complement to fixed scanners because it gives greater mobility and freedom, whereas hand-held chemical detectors have been created to aid in the detection of contamination levels and locations. Chemically treated litmus paper, for instance, is used to detect the presence of chemical agents.
Global Hand-Held Chemical And Metal Detector Market Trends
Technology advancement is gaining popularity in the hand-held chemical and metal detector market. Major players in the market are focusing on bringing innovative products to market to obtain an edge in the market against their competitors. For instance, in September 2021, 908 Devices, a US-based company offering handheld chemical detection, released a new aerosol module for the handheld MX908. The MX908 is a handheld chemical detection mass spectrometer device that provides immediate actionable results for responders, such as chemical and hazmat teams, law enforcement, and international customs agents, in seconds, ensuring that whenever a responder encounters a highly toxic and unknown threat, they are empowered to move forward with quick and intelligent remediation. The MX908 is a vital analytical tool for chemical, explosive, priority drug, and hazmat operations because it can identify a wide range of compounds at trace levels, including solids, liquids, vapors, and even aerosols.
Global Hand-Held Chemical And Metal Detector Market Segments
By Technology: Raman Spectroscopy, Ion Mobility Spectrometry, Metal Identification, Others
By Deployment: Fixed, Portable
By Application: Chemical Detection, Explosive Detection, Narcotics Detection, Metal Detection
By End User: Military and defense, Customs and borders industries, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Law Enforcement, Forensic Department
By Geography: The global hand-held chemical and metal detector market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.
Hand-Held Chemical And Metal Detector Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides hand-held chemical and metal detector global market outlook, hand-held chemical and metal detector global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the hand-held chemical and metal detector global market, hand-held chemical and metal detector global market share, hand-held chemical and metal detector global market segments and geographies, hand-held chemical and metal detector global market trends, hand-held chemical and metal detector market players, hand-held chemical and metal detector market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The hand-held chemical and metal detector market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.
TBRC’s Hand-Held Chemical And Metal Detector Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: OSI Systems Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Smiths Group plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
And so much more.
