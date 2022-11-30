Global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVME) Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVME) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the non-volatile memory express (NVME) market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $49.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.86%. The global non-volatile memory express market size is expected to grow to $149.06 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.86%. The increased adoption of cloud-hosting services is expected to drive the non-volatile memory express (NVMe) market.

The non-volatile memory express (NVMe) market consists of the sales of NVMe products and services by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to a scalable and high-performing controller interface with a streamlined command set and registered interface. It is designed for systems, enterprises, and data centers to effectively utilize storage based on non-volatile memory. NVM Express can assist businesses, cloud service operators, and data centers in increasing the performance demands of non-volatile memory storage.

Global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVME) Market Trends

Technological developments are a key trend gaining popularity in the non-volatile memory express (NVMe) market. Major companies operating in non-volatile memory express (NVMe) are developing new products or technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in March 2020, Kingston Digital, a US-based computer technology corporation that develops, manufactures, sells, and supports flash memory products and other computer-related memory products, launched the NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD, an entry-level NVMe SSD. Due to its M.2 form factor, it is suitable for thin laptops. According to Kingston Digital, the M.2 NVMe SSD is three times faster than SATA-based SSDs.

Global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVME) Market Segmentation

By Product: Solid-state Drives (SSDs), Adapters, All-flash Arrays, Servers, Others

By Communication Standard: Ethernet, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand

By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods and Retail, Telecommunications and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS), Healthcare, Energy, Government, Education and Research, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global non-volatile memory express (NVME) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Western Digital Corporation, Intel Corporation, Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Broadcom, Cisco, Excelero Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

