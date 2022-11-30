Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market Set to Encounter Paramount Growth Till 2028 | Thermo Fisher Scientific,BioFire.

Meningitis Diagnostic Testing

Meningitis is an infection characterized by the inflammation of meninges. The meninges are the three layer of protective tissue consisting of dura mater.

Meningitis is an infection characterized by the inflammation of meninges. The meninges are the three layer of protective tissue consisting of dura mater, arachnoid mater, and pia mater that surround the neuraxis. Neuraxis represents the direction in which the central nervous system lies. The most common causes of meningitis are bacteria and viruses and less common causes include parasites and fungi. The symptoms of meningitis include, severe headache, vomiting, fever, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, and distinctive skin rash. Meningitis caused by bacteria is more severe than that by virus. It is challenging to diagnose meningitis as it shows most common symptoms. Meningitis can be diagnosed by performing blood test to check for the presence of bacteria or viruses that can cause the disease. Lumbar puncture can also be performed in which cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) is taken from the base of the spine and checked for the presence of bacteria or viruses. Bacterial meningitis can be treated with a combination of several antibiotics.

Edition: 2022

List of Key players in the global Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., BioFire Diagnostics, Siemens, Quest Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Seegene Inc., IMMY, ELITechGroup, Abbott, Pfizer, Nuron Biotech, GSK, MedImmune, Sanofi, Novartis, Baxter, Merck & Co., Biomed Pvt. Ltd, and others.

SWOT Analysis of Global Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market:

The study focuses on revenue analysis, as well as SWOT analysis, to better correlate market competitiveness.

Information source and Research Methodology:

The report contains a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis. Growth trends, micro-and macroeconomic indicators, as well as legislation and government policies are all covered in the research.

Key features of the study:

• In 2018, Eurofins Viracor, Inc., has launched 16S Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) bacterial meningitis test for the diagnosis of meningitis.

• In 2018, Fast Track Diagnostics entered into partnership with University of Liverpool to create a commercial blood test to enhance the management and diagnosis of meningitis in patients.

• In 2015, HiberGene Diagnostics, has received CE mark approval for its HG Meningococcus, a rapid test for the diagnosis of bacterial meningitis.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Infection Type

Bacterial

Viral

Fungal

By Test Type

Latex Agglutination Tests

Lateral Flow Assay Tests

PCR Assay Tests

ELISA Tests

Culture Test

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Finally, the report majorly enlightens the key growth and limiting factors which majorly targets at the center of the market affecting the growth and its development in either positive or negative extent. The report also specifies the impact of regulations and policies implemented by the administration over the current growth and upcoming opportunities that may lead to the market development escalation. The Meningitis Diagnostic Testing Market report offers a superior vision of the global market, which will help clients to manage the business precisely with better growth and expansion compared to its contenders in the market.

