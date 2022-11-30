Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Top Manufacturers Analysis | Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2028

Douglas Insights

Key Players: Dana, Faurecia, SANGO, Bosch, T. Rad, and Futaba Industrial BOSAL

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size Analysis:

During the forecast period, the Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around **%.Growing environmental concerns, the enactment of stringent emissions and fuel economy standards, and the increasing awareness of environmental protection among end users are the primary factors driving the market's expansion. The sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles are a significant market driver for automotive exhaust heat recovery systems. After a couple of years of sales decline, 2020 is expected to be a transitional year, with sales expected to resume growth in 2021. The projected CAGR for vehicle sales is 8.22%.

There has been an increase in electric vehicle sales worldwide. In 2012, approximately 112,000 electric vehicles were in operation worldwide. In 2018, the global fleet of electric vehicles surpassed the 3.2 million mark, with China, the United States, and Norway being the earliest adopters. Rapid adoption of electric vehicles will decrease the demand for exhaust heat recovery systems, as there is no need for such systems in electric vehicles because they do not produce exhaust gases.

With nearly 60 percent of the world's population residing in Asia-Pacific, the region is anticipated to have the highest demand for automobiles during the forecast period. In addition, government regulations are becoming more stringent in the region, such as the BS-VI standards enforced by the government of India to regulate the pollutants emitted by motor vehicles. With the addition of environmental regulations, the demand for exhaust heat recovery systems will increase, as these systems not only reduce the amount of pollutants emitted by vehicles but also increase their fuel efficiency. As the region's pollution levels rise, people are becoming more environmentally conscious and concerned about the emissions of the cars they purchase.

Key Players: Dana, Faurecia, SANGO, Bosch, T. Rad, and Futaba Industrial BOSAL



Compare and choose your best-fitting market report here: https://douglasinsights.com/automotive-exhaust-heat-recovery-systems-market



COVID-19 Scenario:

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, the automotive industry is feeling the effects. With many countries under lockdown and people hesitant to leave their homes, car sales have plummeted. This has led to a decrease in demand for automotive exhaust heat recovery systems.

However, as the situation progresses and governments begin to ease restrictions, the automotive market is expected to rebound. This will make more people want exhaust heat recovery systems as car companies try to improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions to meet stricter environmental rules.

The COVID-19 pandemic has presented both challenges and opportunities for the automotive exhaust heat recovery systems market. While short-term demand may be lower than usual, the long-term outlook is positive as the industry adapts to changing conditions.



Report Coverage:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global automotive exhaust heat recovery systems market. It provides detailed information on the different types, applications, and regional markets for automotive exhaust heat recovery systems. The report also has a detailed look at the major players in the market and what they have to offer.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Type

• Exhaust Gas Heat Recovery (EGHR)

• Rankine Cycle Systems

• Thermoelectric Generator

• Electric Turbo Compounding (ETC)

By Application

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Cars

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India



Personalization or specific data? Contact us at https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID-19 impact analysis on the global automotive exhaust heat recovery systems market industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the automotive exhaust heat recovery systems market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the automotive exhaust heat recovery systems market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the automotive exhaust heat recovery systems market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on the Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market and Spending Worldwide

• Recent trends in the use of automotive exhaust heat recovery systems across different industries in different parts of the world

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems

1.2 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Exhaust Gas Heat Recovery (EGHR)

1.2.3 Rankine Cycle Systems

1.2.4 Thermoelectric Generator

1.2.5 Electric Turbo Compounding (ETC)

1.3 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles

1.3.3 Passenger Cars

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.7 India Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.9 India Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production

3.9.1 India Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.9.2 India Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Automotive Exhaust Heat Recovery Systems Price by Application (2017-2022)

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.



Access the complete market research report here - https://douglasinsights.com/automotive-exhaust-heat-recovery-systems-market



Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world- https://douglasinsights.com/projects



About Douglas Insights-

Douglas insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.