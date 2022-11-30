Strategies For Global Pharmacogenomics Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Pharmacogenomics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Pharmacogenomics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the pharmacogenomics market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $7.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.93%. The global pharmacogenomics market size is expected to reach $10.51 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.80%. The rising demand for precision medicine is driving the pharmacogenomics market growth.

The pharmacogenomics marker consists of the sale of pharmacogenomics testing by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to precise medical treatment for each person or a group of people. Pharmacogenomics is a field of research that studies how a patient's genes affect how they respond to medications. The long-term aim of pharmacogenomics is to help doctors select the drugs and doses best suited for each person. Pharmacogenomics will be used to create customized drugs to treat a variety of health issues, including cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's disease, cancer, and asthma.

Global Pharmacogenomics Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the pharmacogenomics market. Medicine manufacturers are focusing on various approaches to pharmacogenomics analysis to provide cost-effective solutions for screening known polymorphisms and the discovery of novel variants. For instance, in May 2021, Integrated Prescription Management (IPM), a USA-based pharmacy benefits management (PBM) company, and Myriad Genetics, Inc., a genetic testing and precision medicine company, launched the GeneSight® test, a pharmacogenomics test for patients suffering from depression or anxiety.

Global Pharmacogenomics Market Segments

By Technology: Next Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Gel Electrophoresis, Mass Spectrometry, Microarray, Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

By Applications: Neurology, Drug Discovery, Oncology, Cardiology, Pain Management, Others

By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Research Institutions, Academic Institutes

By Geography: The global pharmacogenomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bayer AG, F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck KGaA, Myriad Genetics Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, OPKO Health Inc, Assurex Health

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

