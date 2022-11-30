Buddhism upholds fine values, joins in national construction: PM

VIETNAM, November 30 - HÀ NỘI — Since its introduction in Việt Nam, Buddhism has integrated into the Vietnamese social life and become an important element in the national culture, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said in a reception for a delegation of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) after the success of the 9th National Buddhist Congress on Tuesday.

He noted the development of Buddhism in Việt Nam, which is a major religion in the country with more than 18,500 worship facilities, nearly 55,000 monks and nuns and over 14 million followers.

The Government leader highlighted Buddhism’s great contributions to the struggles for national independence and reunification, as well as in national construction.

“The VBS has always led in patriotic emulation campaigns, uniting religions and affirming the close bonds between religion and the nation,” PM Chính said.

He added that the VBS also plays an active role in building the administration from local to central levels, citing as an example that there are four Buddhist dignitaries in the 15th National Assembly and 72 Buddhist dignitaries in all-level People’s Councils in the 2021-2026 tenure.

He praised the VBS for its engagement in social welfare activities, especially during the fight against COVID-19.

The PM asked the VBS to continue encouraging monks, nuns and followers to follow the Party’s orientations, the State’s policies and law, and taking the lead in building the great national unity bloc and religious solidarity, while upholding fine values, advocating the good and joining in building a peaceful and prosperous country for the people to live in sufficiency, freedom and happiness.

Leaders of the VBS briefed the PM that the 9th National Buddhist Congress had been a success, calling on monks, nuns, and followers at home and abroad to practise the Buddha's teachings and uphold the slogan of "Discipline - Responsibility - Solidarity - Development" to join hands in building the VBS which grows stronger in the hearts of the nation.

They were also encouraged to actively participate in patriotic emulation movements, Buddhist activities for the sake of the country, the people and the religion; closely coordinate with the Vietnam Fatherland Front and mass organisations in the political system to build the great national solidarity bloc; and build an advanced culture and human values of Việt Nam imbued with national characteristics and traditions. — VNS