Global Big Data Healthcare Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Big Data Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Big Data Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Big Data Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the big data healthcare market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $20.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.02%. The global big data healthcare market size is expected to reach $44.53 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.75%. The adoption of healthcare information systems is expected to drive the growth of a big data healthcare market.

The big data healthcare market consists of the sale of big data analytics solutions for the healthcare industry by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that help organizations to make informed decisions and optimize healthcare management through the use of big data solutions. Big data analytics allows for examining massive datasets from thousands of patients, identifying clusters and correlations across datasets, and developing predictive models using data mining techniques. In the healthcare market, big data analytics combines research from various fields, including bioinformatics, medical imaging, sensor informatics, medical informatics, and health informatics.

Global Big Data Healthcare Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the big data healthcare market. Many companies operating in big data healthcare are developing new products or technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in March 2021, Health Catalyst Inc., a US-based provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare businesses, launched Healthcare.AI. Healthcare.AI was developed to solve cost, revenue, and quality-related concerns in the healthcare industry. The Healthcare.AI suite of augmented intelligence (AI) packages of goods and services will increase the applications of AI in healthcare.

Global Big Data Healthcare Market Segments

The global big data healthcare market is segmented:

By Component: Software, Services

By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

By Analytics Type: Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics

By Application: Financial Analytics, Clinical Data Analytics, Operational Analytics, Population Health Analytics

By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Finance and Insurance Agents, Research Organization

By Geography: The global big data healthcare market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC's Big Data Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: McKesson Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Dell Inc, GE Healthcare, Optum Inc, Siemens

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

