Strategies For Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

According to ‘Automatic Content Recognition Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automatic content recognition market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $3.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.35%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The automatic content recognition market is expected to reach $9.61 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.59%. The rising use of smart devices and content streaming services is expected to propel the automatic content recognition market growth.

The automatic content recognition market consists of sales of automatic content recognition technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to help viewers or listeners remember details about the content they watched or heard. Automatic content recognition refers to a client application's (typically a smartphone or media tablet app's) ability to identify a content element within its proximity to audio, video, or digital image by sampling a portion of the audio or video (or image), processing the sample, and comparing it with a source service that identifies content by unique characteristics such as audio or video fingerprints or watermarks.

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in automatic content recognition. Major companies in the automatic content recognition market are advancing in their new technologies and research and developing the automatic content recognition market. For instance, in August 2021, LumenVox a US-based speech recognition software company launched a new generation of automatic speech recognition (ASR). The unique features of ASR are a transcription engine built with deep machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), DNN's (Deep Neural Network) end-to-end architecture, and processing skills for speech recognition. The system is more accessible to users since it can grow the language model more quickly and provide new toolsets for adding additional languages and dialects. The development of this innovative technology is another step forward in automatic content recognition.

Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Segmentation

The global automatic content recognition market is segmented:

By Type: Audio, Video And Image Recognition, Voice And Speech Recognition, Real-Time Content Analytics, Security And Copyright Management

By Component: Hardware, Software

By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises

By Application: Audience Segmentation And Measurement, Broadcast Monitoring, Advertisement Targeting And Pricing, Content Filtering, Other Applications

By Vertical: Media And entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Retail And E-commerce, Education, Automotive

By Geography: The global automatic content recognition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Digimarc Corporation, Apple Inc, Nuance Communications, Inc, ArcSoft Corporation Limited., ACRCloud, Audible Magic Corporation

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

