Global Software Defined Data Center Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Software Defined Data Center Global Market Report 2022

According to ‘Software Defined Data Center Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the software defined data center market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $53.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.64%. The global software defined data center market size is expected to reach $124.94 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.45%. The growing adoption of digitalization is expected to be a significant driver for the growth of the software defined data center industry.

The software defined data center (SDDC) market consists of sales of software defined data center services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a data storage facility where networking, storage, CPU, and security are all virtualized and offered as a service. SDDCs are similar to traditional data centers with some prominent differences, specifically through their use of abstraction, virtualization, automation, and resource pooling.

Global Software Defined Data Center Market Trends

Growing adoption by hyper-scale clouds is a major trend in the software defined data center market. Hyper-scale is about massive scale in computing, typically for big data or cloud computing. Hyperscale infrastructure is designed for horizontal scalability and leads to high-performance levels, throughput, and redundancy to enable fault tolerance and high availability. Hyperscale computing often relies on massively scalable server architectures and virtual networking. Hyperscale cloud solutions deliver the most cost-effective approach to addressing demanding requirements. For instance, in June 2021, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, GIC private limited (Government of Singapore Investment Corporation) and Equinix, a US-based company specializing in internet connection and data centers, agreed to invest $3.9 billion to build hyper-scale data centers.

Global Software Defined Data Center Market Segments

The global software defined data center market is segmented:

By Type: Software Defined Computing (SDC), Software-Defined Storage (SDS), Software-Defined Data Center Networking (SDDCN), Automation and Orchestration

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises

By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Information Technology (IT) and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Manufacturing, Others

By Geography: The global software defined data center market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: VMware Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies, Oracle Corporation, IBM, Nutanix, Cisco Systems Inc

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

