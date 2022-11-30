Global Aquafeed Additives Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Aquafeed Additives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Aquafeed Additives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Aquafeed Additives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aquafeed additives market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $1.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.46%. The global aquafeed additives market size is expected to reach $1.86 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.56%. The rise in consumption and demand for seafood is expected to propel the growth of the aquafeed additives market.

The aquafeed additives market consists of sales of aquafeed additives products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for improving the quality of aqua species by protecting the physical and chemical quality of their diet. It is a nutritive/non-nutritive ingredients provided in a small amount. Aquafeed additives are high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, boosting the nutritional value of the feed and providing benefits such as a higher growth rate, feed conversion, and a more robust immune system.

Global Aquafeed Additives Market Trends

Innovative product development is gaining popularity as a major trend in the aquafeed additives market. Product innovation enables businesses to remain relevant in their market while growing and improving over time. Aquafeed is a diverse industry that produces hundreds of species on widely disparate production platforms. Major companies focus on improving nutritional understanding by conducting better analyses of alternative raw ingredients and utilizing advanced innovation. These innovations include water-stable supplements, organic minerals, ingredient pretreatment, gut environment modifiers, and enzymes. For instance, in February 2020, Denmark-based Aller Aqua, a fish feed producer company, developed Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), which meets the high demand for feed efficiency, optimal water quality, and subsequent fish growth.

Global Aquafeed Additives Market Segmentation

The global aquafeed additives market is segmented:

By Source: Animal, Microorganisms, Plant

By Ingredient: Anti-Parasitic, Feed Acidifiers, Prebiotics, Essential Oils and Natural Extracts, Palatants, Others

By Application: Carp, Rainbow Trout, Salmon, Crustaceans, Tilapia, Catfish, Sea Bass, Grouper, Others

By Geography: The global aquafeed additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Aker Biomarine, Alltech, Biorigin, Kemin Industries, Norel SA, Nutriad Inc, Coppens International BV, Delacon Biotechnik Gmbh, Diana Group, Growel Feeds Pvt Ltd, Skretting, MJI Universal Pte Ltd

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

