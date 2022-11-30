Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Cloud Security Posture Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Cloud Security Posture Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cloud security posture management market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $4.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.48%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The cloud security management market is expected to reach $7.79 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.76%. A huge increase in the number of people using the internet for employment, education, and leisure is driving significant growth of the cloud security posture management.

The cloud security posture management market consists of sales of IT security tools by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to continuously check the cloud infrastructure for a lack of compliance with security policy. It refers to IT security technologies made to find cloud misconfiguration problems and compliance threats. It is used by businesses who wish to extend their security best practices to hybrid and multi-cloud systems and have embraced a cloud-first strategy. Although CSPM is frequently linked to infrastructure as a service (IaaS) cloud services, the technology can also be utilized in software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) cloud settings to decrease configuration errors and lower compliance risks.

New product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in cloud security posture management. Major companies operating in the cloud security posture management market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in October 2020, a US-based cybersecurity company provider, Palo Alto, launched Prisma Cloud 2.0. and recently introduced its new category in cloud security - the Cloud-native security platform to protect cloud-native applications. Prisma Cloud Data Security was created with the express intention of addressing the difficulties associated with finding and safeguarding data at the volume and velocity typical of public cloud systems. With the augment of new technology Prisma 2.0, the provider aims to assist the numerous businesses that are actively adopting multi-cloud architectures across different computing paradigms. Professionals in DevOps, cloud infrastructure, and security can more confidently protect the innovations that promote user engagement with Prisma Cloud 2.0. Therefore, trends like these give leverage to market players by introducing such new product innovations to make a strong customer base.

The global cloud security posture management market is segmented:

By Component: Solution, Services

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

By Cloud Model: Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

By Vertical: BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Trade, IT, Telecommunication, Public Sector

By Geography: The global cloud security posture management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Sophos Group PLC, Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc., Atos Group

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

