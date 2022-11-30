Strategies For Global Epigenetics Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Epigenetics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Epigenetics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the epigenetics market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $7.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.18%. The global epigenetics market size is expected to grow to $14.79 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.17%. The increasing prevalence of cancer and other diseases is significantly driving the epigenetics market growth.

The epigenetics market consists of the sale of epigenetics testing by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that is used to detect a type of cancer earlier. It is a change in gene activity transmitted to younger cells without modifying the DNA sequence. Many epigenetic processes are natural and necessary for many organisms to work, but unusual occurrences can cause disorders, such as various types of cancer, reproductive illnesses, and cardiovascular illnesses.

Global Epigenetics Market Trends

Technological advancement is the key trend in the epigenetics market. The key players in the epigenetics sector are focusing on developing various technologically advanced products and services to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in April 2019, Greenwood Genetic Center, a genetic testing services organization based in the United States, in collaboration with the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), launched EpiSign, a new diagnostic test centered on disease-specific epigenetic signatures. The EpiSign test, which is performed on a peripheral blood sample, analyses the genome's DNA methylation patterns to demonstrate a diagnosis or help resolve variants of uncertain significance (VUS) discovered through DNA testing.

The global epigenetics market is segmented:

By Product: Reagents, Enzymes, Instruments, Kits

By Technology: DNA Methylation, Histone Methylation, Histone Acetylation, Large Noncoding RNA, MicroRNA Modification, Chromatin Structures

By Application: Oncology, Metabolic Diseases, Developmental Biology, Immunology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others

By End-User: Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organisations, Others

By Geography: The global epigenetics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck Millipore, Abcam, Active Motif, Bio-Rad, New England Biolabs, Agilent, Qiagen, Zymo Research

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

