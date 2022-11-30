Strategies For Global Surge Arrester Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Surge Arrester Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Surge Arrester Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Surge Arrester Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the surge arrester market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $1.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.91%. The global surge arresters market size is expected to reach $2.51 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.50%. The increasing demand for continuous and reliable power supply is expected to significantly contribute to the surge arrester market growth.

The surge arresters market consists of sales of surge arresters devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for protecting the device by limiting the voltage on equipment by bypassing or discharging surge current. It is also used for the protection of electric equipment and power system installations by directly diverting the overvoltages to the insulation or ground.

Global Surge Arrester Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the surge arrester market. Many companies operating in surge arresters are developing new products or new technologies to strengthen the demand for the surge arrester market. For instance, in April 2020, Hitachi ABB Power Grids, a Swiss-based company manufacturing and marketing electronics and electrical equipment semiconductors, consumer products, and power and industrial equipment introduced utilities in South America to supply air-insulated switchgear (AIS), gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), instrument transformers, circuit breakers, instrument transformers, shunt reactors, and hybrid modules.

Global Surge Arrester Market Segments

The global surge arrester market is segmented:

By Type: Polymeric, Porcelain

By Class: Distribution Class, Intermediate Class, Station Class

By Application: AIS, GIS

By Voltage Type: Low Voltage Surge Arresters, Medium Voltage Surge Arresters, High Voltage Surge Arresters

By End User: Utilities, Industries, Transportation

By Geography: The global surge arrester market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC's Surge Arrester Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Hitachi ABB, Siemens Energy, General Electric, Eaton, Hubbell, CG Power, Schneider Electric, Meidensha, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, Legrand, Lamco

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

