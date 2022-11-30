Strategies For Global Contactless Biometrics Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Contactless Biometrics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Contactless Biometrics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the contactless biometrics market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $17.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.20%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The contactless biometric market is expected to reach $34.06 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.51%. The rise of contactless payment systems is driving the growth of the contactless biometric market.

The contactless biometric market consists of sales of contactless biometric products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for identification and authentication or to identify people under surveillance. The use of contactless biometric verification permits user authorization without requiring a person to touch any machine sensors. In addition, behavioral security technologies and multi-factor authentication utilizing non-contact biometrics are much more secure than the procedures are accustomed to.

Global Contactless Biometrics Market Trends

Technological advances are a key trend gaining popularity in contactless biometrics major companies operating in contactless biometrics are developing new products or new technologies for strengthening the demand for contactless biometrics. For Instance, in 2019, Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd, a Japan-based research and technology company developed a technology that uses palm vein authentication to prevent the degradation of comparison accuracy It happens when encryption is used and the comparison processing time is accelerated.

The global contactless biometrics market is segmented:

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Technology: Contactless Fingerprint Technology, Facial Recognition, Iris Recognition, Palm Vein Recognition, Voice Recognition, Contactless Cards

By Application: Face, Fingerprint, Hand Geometry, Iris, Voice, Other Applications

By End User: Government, BFSI, Consumer electronics, Healthcare, Transport And logistics, Defense And Security, Other End Users

By Geography: The global contactless biometrics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Contactless Biometrics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Touchless Biometric Systems AG, IDEMIA SAS, NViaSoft, Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, Gemalto N.V, Aware Inc., HID Global

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

