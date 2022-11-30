Nonwoven Filter Media Market to Reach US$11.3 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The increasing demand for essential medical supplies globally will drive the Nonwoven Filter Media Market’s growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Nonwoven Filter Media Market size is forecast to reach US$11.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. Non-oven filter media comprises of synthetic fibers which is widely used in the transportation sector for filtration of cabin air, engine air, oil, and fuel. The transportation sector is booming with an increase in vehicle production and sales globally and this increasing demand for vehicles will continue to expand in the forecast period which will drive the market’s growth. For instance, according to the July 2021 data by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, registration in the passenger car segment surged by 25.2% in the first of 2021 in the European region. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Nonwoven Filter Media Market highlights the following areas -

1. Spun Bonding is leading the nonwoven filter media market. Spun bonding technology offers superior qualities to nonwoven filters like lightweight, durability, and has high liquid retention properties favoring product penetration.

2. The transportation sector will drive the market’s growth in the forecast period. As per the July 2021 statistics by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, passenger car registration increased by 10.4% in June 2021 compared to the registrations done in June 2020.

3. The Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest demand for nonwoven filter media. As per statistics by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the production of passenger vehicles in China stood at 1.767 million units in September 2021, surging 18.1% month on month.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Spun bonding dominated the nonwoven filter media market in 2021. This technology is extensively implemented in the production of superior nonwoven filter solutions. Spun bonding demand is increasing owing to the rising demand for filtration in various end-use industries such as automotive, personal care, and healthcare.

2. The Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the nonwoven filter media market in 2021 with a market share of up to 32%. The high demand for nonwoven filters in this region is attributed to their high uses in the booming transportation and healthcare in the region. The production line in the vehicles sector has become one of the busiest production lines in the region.

3. Transportation dominated the nonwoven filter media market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period. Nonwoven filter media play an important part in vehicles as it helps infiltration of engine air, cabin air, oil, and fuel. The vehicles demand is booming globally with the increase in production units and sales and this growth for automobiles will drive the nonwoven filter media market’s growth in the forthcoming years.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Nonwoven Filter Media Industry are -

1. Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

2. Sandler AG

3. Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

4. Cummins Filtration

5. Dupont



