Digestive Health Food & Drink Market worth $60.5 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 7.4% - IndustryARC

Consumers' preference for organic and clean-label products has prompted them to seek out organic, natural-ingredients-based digestive health drinks.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Digestive Health Food & Drink Market Size are estimated to reach $60.5 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Digestive health food & drink is a category of all-natural or artificial foods consumed to maintain, stimulate, or improve digestion. These products improve gut function and digestive enzyme synthesis, which can help guard against irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) (IBD). The popularity of these products has grown as customers become more aware of the importance of gut health. Digestive health drinks help to relieve the symptoms of a blocked digestive tract. Various digestive drinks are available in the market, such as ginger tea, vegetable soup, buttermilk and yogurt, which are beneficial to the health of the human digestive system.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Digestive Health Food & Drink Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 owing to the growing consumption of digestive drinks and food in this region.

2. Owing to consumer desire for a convenient and palatable healthy digestive drink, global digestive health drink manufacturers are attempting to introduce unique solutions which are aiding in market expansion.

These factors are the fundamental reasons driving the Digestive Health Food & Drink Market sector during the forecast period 2022-2027.

4.A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Digestive Health Food & Drink Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Digestive Health Food & Drink Market Segmentation Analysis- By Product Type : Digestive Health Food & Drink Market based on product type can be further segmented into Fermented Dairy Products, Probiotics, Prebiotics, Digestive Fruit Beverages and Food Enzymes.

Digestive Health Food & Drink Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel : Digestive Health Food & Drink Market based on Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, E-commerce websites and Others.

Digestive Health Food & Drink Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Digestive Health Food & Drink Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Digestive Health Food & Drink Industry are -

1. General Mills

2. Danone S.A.

3. Lifeway foods

4. Danisco A/S

5. Clover Industries

