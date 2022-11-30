Global Wireless Charging Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Wireless Charging Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Wireless Charging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Wireless Charging Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the wireless charging market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $12.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.96%. The global wireless charging market size is expected to reach $34.77 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.77%. The increasing sale of smartphones is expected to propel the wireless charging global market growth.

The wireless charging global market consists of sales of wireless charging devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the transfer of power from a power outlet to the device without the need for a connecting cable. It uses electromagnetic induction to transfer energy from the charger to a receiver. The charger has an induction coil to generate an alternating electromagnetic field, which the receiver coil converts back into electricity and supplies into the battery.

Global Wireless Charging Market Trends

Technological innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the wireless charging market. Major companies operating in the wireless charging global market are focused on providing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation wireless charging technologies into their products, such as electromagnetic induction, automation, radio frequency waves, near-field waves, capacitive wireless technology, and others, to enhance the charging speed and usability. For instance, in April 2021, Xiaomi (Mi), a China-based consumer electronics company, introduced a new charging system—Mi Air Charge Technology. It enables users to charge electronic devices remotely without the necessity of wires or wireless charging stands. Its phase control array, composed of 144 antennas, transmits millimeter-wide waves directly to the phone through beamforming.

Global Wireless Charging Market Segmentation

The global wireless charging market is segmented:

By Components: Transmitters, Receivers

By Technology: Inductive Charging, Resonant Charging, Radio Frequency Based Charging, Others

By Transmission Range: Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

By Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial, Defense, Others

By Geography: The wireless charging global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read More On The Global Wireless Charging Market Report Here

Key Market Players: Convenient Power HK Limited, Energizer Holdings Inc., Sony Corporation, Leggett & Platt, Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd, Qualcomm Incorporated

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

