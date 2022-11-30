RegTech Insight APAC Awards name XTP Risk JANUS the Best Operational Risk Solution for 2022

XTP Risk JANUS wins the 'Best Operational Risk Solution for 2022' award at the prestigious RegTech Insight APAC Awards

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ION, a global leader in trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates, announces that XTP Risk JANUS won the Best Operational Risk Solution category at the RegTech Insight APAC Awards 2022.

The RegTech Insight APAC Awards recognize both established solution providers and innovative newcomers. They highlight RegTech solutions that throughout the year have successfully improved firms' ability to respond effectively to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements across the global financial services sector.

Adjudication of the RegTech Insight APAC Awards is through online voting within the RegTech Insight community, whose industry opinion is highly valued. This year's award winners were announced on 29 November, during the RegTech Summit 2022 in Singapore.

The Best Operational Risk Solution category is open to vendors of software and solutions designed to detect, monitor, and analyze risks arising from internal operations, processes, employees, and systems. The unique, rich functionality of XTP Risk JANUS secured it the category honors.

A suite of advanced products that monitor and control risk in real time, and across multiple assets and markets, XTP Risk JANUS consumes market data, orders, and trades, and continuously evaluates portfolio margins and P&L. Risk measures are used to monitor many types of issues, including trading abuse, out-of-control algo-trading systems, and multiple system performance indicators. All transaction data fields can be used to validate pre-determined measures, helping ensure compliance with trading-related rules and other specified values – such as transaction times compared with processing times, or execution versus system time stamps.

The fully configurable XTP Risk JANUS dashboard uses various criteria dynamically to sort, present, or prioritize accounts or events in the 'alert' status. Multiple display formats (heat maps, graphs) instantly display issues based on both regulatory and user-defined criteria, with outlier alerts sent to the relevant recipients for rapid investigation.

Drawing on its capacity to mine complex data sets in real-time, XTP Risk JANUS can be scaled for local, regional, and global views, facilitating control and management. Local high-speed evaluation and intervention, rather than a centralized approach, give follow-the-sun capability – limits (control values) can be shared, and control transferred within distributed organizations.

"Congratulations ION, for winning the Best Operational Risk Solution award in this year's A-Team Group RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2022. These awards celebrate providers of leading RegTech solutions, services, and consultancy across Asia-Pacific. The winners, selected by A-Team Group's RegTech Insight community, demonstrate exceptional creativity in building solutions that solve regulatory challenges," said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group.

"We are honored by the industry recognition of XTP Risk JANUS through the RegTech Insight APAC Awards," says Francesco Margini, Chief Product Officer for Cleared Derivatives, ION Markets. "XTP Risk JANUS epitomizes ION's mission to transform complexity into simplicity by providing a comprehensive risk solution that supports advanced pre-trade and post-trade functionality to cater for different requirements within an organization. Intuitive end-user interfaces facilitate ease of use, while proven reliability and exceptional performance capabilities instill confidence."

Overall, the suite of XTP Risk JANUS products offers users enhanced sell-side global and real-time risk management tools, ensuring accurate and actionable information is immediately delivered to key risk users and decision makers. "It's an offering that is unparalleled and unrivaled," Margini concludes.

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/

About ION Markets

ION Markets provides transformative technology and solutions to financial institutions dealing in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, cleared derivatives, asset management, and secured funding. Our award-winning end-to-end solutions simplify clients' operations by automating the full trade lifecycle, providing tools to manage risk, and maximizing access to liquidity while giving real-time access to critical information required for timely operational decisions and execution on a global scale. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/markets/.

About RegTech Insight APAC Awards

