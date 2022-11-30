AGIC Capital Acquires Majority Stake in ATEC Pharmatechnik GmbH

AGIC Capital ("AGIC"), a growth-oriented private equity firm with $2.2 billion of assets under management, today announced that it had acquired a majority stake in ATEC Pharmatechnik GmbH ("ATEC" or "the Company"). The sellers, ATEC's founder & CEO, Hans-Werner Mumm, and family-backed Mittelstand investor HANNOVER Finanz Group, will remain invested in the Company, and Hans-Werner Mumm will continue to act as its CEO.

ATEC is a leading manufacturer of aseptic processing solutions, primarily used in pharmaceutical manufacturing and bioprocessing applications, with a customer base that includes the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies. ATEC's products include stopper and cap processing systems used for aseptic filling, RTP transfer ports and ancillary single-use transfer bag solutions. These mission-critical technologies enable ATEC's customers to establish safe and reliable manufacturing process environments.

This is anticipated to be the first of several acquisitions as AGIC builds a specialty process technologies platform focused on pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical end markets.

Hans-Werner Mumm, CEO of ATEC commented, "We are excited to partner with AGIC, a firm that shares our passion for providing our customers with safer aseptic transfer technologies, which are critical to the future of medicine. We look forward to expanding our critical role in pharmaceutical manufacturing and bioprocessing as we invest in our next phase of growth."

Erik Yankulin, Managing Director at AGIC, added, "ATEC supports the production of life-saving therapies by providing best-in-class aseptic transfer technologies to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Specifically, the Company's products provide industry-leading solutions for handling sterile drug products across the most demanding pharmaceutical manufacturing applications in the areas of diabetes, oncology and other therapies. We are excited to support ATEC through investments into new product development, go-to-market capabilities, and add-on acquisitions."

Frank Löffler, Partner at HANNOVER Finanz added, "We have worked closely with Hans-Werner and ATEC's management team since 2018 to grow the business, its customer base and innovative product offering. We strongly believe in the company's potential and wish AGIC as the future majority shareholder the best of success in driving the next chapter of ATEC's growth."

ATEC and HANNOVER Finanz were advised by Macquarie Capital with Latham & Watkins LLP advising the sellers, while AGIC was supported by White & Case LLP in connection with the acquisition.

About AGIC Capital

AGIC is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle-market businesses focused on advanced industrial and healthcare technologies in Europe & beyond. AGIC's differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. Launched in 2015, AGIC currently has $2.2 billion in assets under management. The firm's more than 25 professionals are based in Europe and Asia. For more information about AGIC's investment philosophy, visit www.agic-group.com.

About ATEC Pharmatechnik GmbH

ATEC Pharmatechnik GmbH is a leader in stopper and cap processing solutions used for aseptic filling with patented process technology in pharmaceutical applications. ATEC's products are used primarily in pharmaceutical manufacturing and bioprocessing applications and comprise stopper and cap processing systems used for aseptic filling, RTP transfer ports and ancillary single-use transfer bags and spare parts. The Company is headquartered in Sörup, Germany. www.atecgroup.de

About HANNOVER Finanz

HANNOVER Finanz Group has been a sought-after private equity partner for medium sized enterprises in all industries for more than 40 years now. The private equity firm is based in Hanover and Vienna and was founded in 1979 as one of the first providers of venture capital in Germany. Currently, the HANNOVER Finanz Group has over 700 million Euros of assets under management across around 40 companies in Germany and Austria. Since its foundation, the Group has invested an accumulated total of over one and a half billion Euros and has successfully completed more than 250 projects. For more information, please visit www.hannoverfinanz.de

