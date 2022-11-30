Aerosol Caps Market worth $1.1 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.0% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rapid technological advancements and Growing demand for spray paints by the automotive sector will boost up the demand for the Aerosol Caps Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Aerosol Caps Market size is estimated to reach US$1.1 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022-2027. An aerosol cap is a plastic lid that fits over aerosol or pressurized cans and bottles which are used in industrial and consumer products. The cap is made of polypropylene polymer while the bottle or container is usually made of tinplated steel or aluminum. These caps function by creating the required amount of pressure on the valve and as it is directly attached to it, so it enables the valve to expel the liquid or gas material outside the can or bottle container. This cap is used in various application sectors like automobile, household, personal care, medical, etc. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Aerosol Caps Market highlights the following areas -

1. Europe dominates the aerosol caps market, as the region consists of countries like Germany, France that are major markets for personal care products like gels, hair sprays, creams, deodorants, etc.

2. In the medical sector, an aerosol cap is used in Metered Dose Inhalers and Dry Powder Inhalers both of which are used in treating lungs disease. The administration of drugs from aerosol is easy, therefore it has a wide range of medical applications in treating a patient

3. With aerosol Packaging gaining traction in the packaging industry and replacing packaging materials like paper, cardboard, etc, hence such replacement will boost up the demand for the aerosol caps industry



Segmental Analysis:

1. Single wall caps held the largest share in the aerosol caps market in 2021 with a share of over 35%. This is due to factors like such caps being mostly used in cosmetics and personal care products like cream, deodorants, talcum powder, etc. and besides that, such aerosol cap type is also used in insecticide spray. With the new products being launched in such sectors, the demand for single-wall aerosol caps in them will also increase.

2. Europe held the largest share in the aerosol caps market in 2021 with a share of over 30%. This owns to factors like the region being one of the biggest producers of aerosol products in sectors like cosmetics and households. For instance, as per the 2021 annual report of the European Aerosol Federation, Europe produced maximum aerosol containers in 2020 at a volume of 5.2 billion units, with countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, France providing more than 60% of the annual aerosol production in the region.

3. Spray cans held the largest share in the aerosol caps market in 2021 with a share of over 40%. This is due to factors like aerosol spray cans are portable, inexpensive, and easy to store hence making them idle for household applications like interior wall painting. The cans used in spray paint are usually made of aluminum or steel which can safely contain pressurized air, liquid.

4. Personal Care held the largest share in the aerosol caps market in 2021 with a share of over 40%. This owns to factors like the introduction of new products formant, gender-specific personal care items, and increasing use of aerosol propellants in hair sprays, deodorants, shampoos, etc. Various regions are seeing a steady increase in sales and demand for personal care & cosmetics products in their markets.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Aerosol Caps Industry are -

1. Clayton Corporation

2. PLZ Aeroscience

3. Rackow Polymer Corporation

4. Lindal Group Holding GmBH

5. Mitani Valve Co. Ltd



