IDNR monitoring suspect outbreaks of avian influenza during fall waterfowl migration

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, November 29 - At least 300 waterbirds, primarily snow geese, have died of suspected avian influenza at public hunting areas throughout southern Illinois, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has confirmed.





Deceased wild birds have been found at Baldwin Lake, Pyramid State Recreation Area, Rend Lake, and Carlyle Lake in recent days.









IDNR first announced HPAI was detected in wild Canada geese in Illinois in March 2022 in a joint notice with the Illinois Department of Agriculture.













Rubber gloves and a mask should be worn when disposing of any deceased wild birds, and carcasses should be double-bagged in sealed plastic bags. The bags can be buried away from scavengers or placed in the garbage if approved by the local waste service provider.





Anyone handling deceased birds should thoroughly wash their hands and any other clothes or tools with soap and water following disposal.