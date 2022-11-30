Americans and Brits ‘Wise up’ to Greece Golden Visa: Inquiries Double Before the Changes
ATHENS, GREECE, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greece has long been regarded as a popular holiday destination by travelers. However, in recent years this serene and welcoming corner of the Mediterranean has started to stand out with lucrative investment opportunities and its residency by investment scheme, a.k.a Greece Golden Visa. With one of the lowest investment thresholds - €250,000 real estate investment route, the program has attracted more than 9,500 non-EU citizens, who are interested in getting residency in an EU country.
Yes, the truth is the time is now more favorable than ever to look into investment opportunities in Greece. As per Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s statements back in September, the minimum investment route for real estate acquisition for Greece Golden Visa will be raised to €500,000. Murat Coskun, founder, and CEO of Get Golden Visa says “The scheme has been popular with international investors since it launched in 2013. Since the announcement of the change, the inquiries we received from the United States have doubled. Investors from the United Kingdom have always been interested in the Greece Golden Visa, but the number of requests received from prospective UK investors has risen by 58 percent during the 2-month period following the announcement.”
The Non-Eu Flock To Get Greece Golden Visa Amid Social Unrest
Apart from the program’s significant benefit, which is a Greek residence permit, there are many other reasons why the British and Americans show interest in Greece. The highlight of the program for the Brits is that they can enjoy staying in the country for as long as they want, without any restrictions imposed by Brexit. The rising inflation in the UK is another reason why they’re looking to invest in Greece, a significantly cheaper country.
Americans’ interest is relatively fresh, albeit a very strong one. While their discontent in their homeland mostly stems from high living expenses, the charm of having a property in a European country full of history is very attractive too. This group of investors prefers to invest in properties in Athens.
Coskun adds, “While almost 70 percent of these investors aren’t ready to live in Greece full-time, they’re intrigued by the idea of having global mobility.”
Will Greece Golden Visa Frenzy Continue in 2023?
Although the interest has significantly increased since the announcement of the Greece Golden Visa changes, Coskun warns that it may diminish once the investment amount is officially increased to €500,000."Unless the Greek government makes a significant change in the benefits of the Greece Golden Visa program, this change will significantly affect the value proposition of the residency by investment program. Between the Spanish, Portuguese, and Greece Golden Visa programs, Greece's edge was always the lower investment amount. Such a jump will eliminate that and many prospective investors may opt for alternative programs” he says.
So, How Should Investors Proceed With Their Greece Golden Visa Applications Now?
Greece Golden Visa changes are expected to come into effect in 2023. Considering the paperwork load, the investors are recommended to start their applications as soon as possible to benefit from the current threshold of €250,000.
Although the Golden Visa application process is straightforward, there are a few key factors to consider when selecting real estate that qualifies for the Greece Golden Visa.
Coskun says: “If the house an investor wants to buy requires renovation, it will not count toward the €250,000 investment requirement for the Golden Visa. This means that they’ll need to save money for renovations. If they’ll renovate, they'll also need to find a reputable contractor.”
From residential apartments to luxury villas, Greece offers a diverse range of housing options. When viewing properties, they should also focus on areas that are in high demand from investors and tenants. Working with corporate renters on a long-term contract is also advantageous if they plan to buy a commercial property and use it as an income generator. This is where our team of independent real estate advisors comes in and provides them with local knowledge and expertise.”
“To ensure that the ROI for our clients’ Greek Golden Visa investment is not just fruitful in terms of an additional residency permit, but also lucrative financially, we have separate in-house professionals that deal with the investment process and the residency application process. Our expert team is based in Athens and will adapt their insider knowledge to suit every client’s personal requirements.”
About Get Golden Visa
Get Golden Visa helps investors and their families become global citizens by investing in residency and citizenship programs. They assist their clients in finding the best solution that meets their specific needs, whether it is a real estate investment, a fund subscription, or a donation. They've given professional advice to over 41,000 prospective investors since 2014.
info@getgoldenvisa.com
https://getgoldenvisa.com/
Get Golden Visa
Yes, the truth is the time is now more favorable than ever to look into investment opportunities in Greece. As per Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s statements back in September, the minimum investment route for real estate acquisition for Greece Golden Visa will be raised to €500,000. Murat Coskun, founder, and CEO of Get Golden Visa says “The scheme has been popular with international investors since it launched in 2013. Since the announcement of the change, the inquiries we received from the United States have doubled. Investors from the United Kingdom have always been interested in the Greece Golden Visa, but the number of requests received from prospective UK investors has risen by 58 percent during the 2-month period following the announcement.”
The Non-Eu Flock To Get Greece Golden Visa Amid Social Unrest
Apart from the program’s significant benefit, which is a Greek residence permit, there are many other reasons why the British and Americans show interest in Greece. The highlight of the program for the Brits is that they can enjoy staying in the country for as long as they want, without any restrictions imposed by Brexit. The rising inflation in the UK is another reason why they’re looking to invest in Greece, a significantly cheaper country.
Americans’ interest is relatively fresh, albeit a very strong one. While their discontent in their homeland mostly stems from high living expenses, the charm of having a property in a European country full of history is very attractive too. This group of investors prefers to invest in properties in Athens.
Coskun adds, “While almost 70 percent of these investors aren’t ready to live in Greece full-time, they’re intrigued by the idea of having global mobility.”
Will Greece Golden Visa Frenzy Continue in 2023?
Although the interest has significantly increased since the announcement of the Greece Golden Visa changes, Coskun warns that it may diminish once the investment amount is officially increased to €500,000."Unless the Greek government makes a significant change in the benefits of the Greece Golden Visa program, this change will significantly affect the value proposition of the residency by investment program. Between the Spanish, Portuguese, and Greece Golden Visa programs, Greece's edge was always the lower investment amount. Such a jump will eliminate that and many prospective investors may opt for alternative programs” he says.
So, How Should Investors Proceed With Their Greece Golden Visa Applications Now?
Greece Golden Visa changes are expected to come into effect in 2023. Considering the paperwork load, the investors are recommended to start their applications as soon as possible to benefit from the current threshold of €250,000.
Although the Golden Visa application process is straightforward, there are a few key factors to consider when selecting real estate that qualifies for the Greece Golden Visa.
Coskun says: “If the house an investor wants to buy requires renovation, it will not count toward the €250,000 investment requirement for the Golden Visa. This means that they’ll need to save money for renovations. If they’ll renovate, they'll also need to find a reputable contractor.”
From residential apartments to luxury villas, Greece offers a diverse range of housing options. When viewing properties, they should also focus on areas that are in high demand from investors and tenants. Working with corporate renters on a long-term contract is also advantageous if they plan to buy a commercial property and use it as an income generator. This is where our team of independent real estate advisors comes in and provides them with local knowledge and expertise.”
“To ensure that the ROI for our clients’ Greek Golden Visa investment is not just fruitful in terms of an additional residency permit, but also lucrative financially, we have separate in-house professionals that deal with the investment process and the residency application process. Our expert team is based in Athens and will adapt their insider knowledge to suit every client’s personal requirements.”
About Get Golden Visa
Get Golden Visa helps investors and their families become global citizens by investing in residency and citizenship programs. They assist their clients in finding the best solution that meets their specific needs, whether it is a real estate investment, a fund subscription, or a donation. They've given professional advice to over 41,000 prospective investors since 2014.
info@getgoldenvisa.com
https://getgoldenvisa.com/
Get Golden Visa
Get Golden Visa
+44 20 8133 0324
info@getgoldenvisa.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other