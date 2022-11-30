Bioplastics Packaging Market 2022 | Top Companies Overview, Regional Analysis, Revenue, CAGR Growth & Forecast by 2027

Bioplastics Packaging Market Global Report

The global bioplastics packaging market size reached US$ 5.21 Bn in 2021. By 2027, It will reach US$ 11.95 Bn, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.20% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Bioplastics Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

How big is the bioplastics packaging industry?

The global bioplastics packaging market reached a value of US$ 5.21 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.95 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.20% during 2022-2027.

What is the bioplastics packaging?

Bioplastics packaging represents renewable packing solutions utilized for protecting, preserving, and transporting a various range of products, such as personal care items, dairy products, carbonated and non-carbonated alcoholic beverages, etc. They are manufactured using bio polyethylene, bio polyamide (PA), bio polyethylene terephthalate (PET), starch blends, polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), etc. Bioplastics packaging solutions provide enhanced versatility, durability, and tensile strength and reduce carbon footprint as compared to their traditional counterparts. Consequently, they find extensive applications across numerous sectors, including food and beverages, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, industrial goods, etc.

Impact of COVID-19:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What is the major drivers for the bioplastic packaging market?

The growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging materials across the globe is primarily driving the bioplastics packaging market. Moreover, the escalating environmental consciousness and the rising need to reduce the footprint of plastic in landfills and oceans are further stimulating market growth. Additionally, the development of three-dimensional (3D) printed product variants that offer a high reusability rate and are available in aesthetically appealing designs is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the elevating demand for rigid and biodegradable packing items for cosmetics, such as lipsticks, compact powders, and foundations, is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the expanding product utilization in the food and beverage industry is expected to stimulate the bioplastics packaging market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global bioplastic packaging market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, packaging type and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

• PLA

• TPS

• PHA

• Bio-PE

• Bio-PA

• Bio-PET

• Bio-PP

• Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Flexible Plastic Packaging

• Rigid Plastic Packaging

Breakup by End User:

• Food

• Beverages

• Consumer Goods

• Pharmaceuticals

• Industrial Goods

• Others

By Geography:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players in the bioplastic packaging market?

• ALPAGRO Packaging

• Amcor plc

• Arkema S.A.

• BASF SE

• Biome Bioplastics Limited (Biome Technologies plc)

• Braskem S.A.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Mondi PLC

• NatureWorks LLC (Cargill Incorporated)

• Novamont S.p.A

• Tetra Laval International SA

• TIPA Corp Ltd.

• WestRock Company.

