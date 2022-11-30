Pure Source's Capabilities for Minoxidil 2% and 5% Product Manufacturing

Pure Source, LLC is an over-the-counter drug and cosmetic manufacturing company with 25 years of experience. The company is now listed on the FDA's Orange Book as the ANDA holder and manufacturer of Minoxidil Topical Solutions for hair regrowth treatment.

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pure Source, LLC is listed on the FDA's Orange Book as the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) holder and manufacturer of Minoxidil Topical Solutions, a hair regrowth treatment used to stimulate hair growth in men and women. The company's goal is to manufacture Minoxidil products for brands seeking to sell hair regrowth treatments. These Minoxidil products are produced in Pure Source's cGMP USA facility located in Miami, Florida.

Jared Meyerson, Director of Sales and Business Development of Pure Source says, "We wanted to offer our customers the ability to complete their Hair Care lines, and Minoxidil is that. With millions of people suffering from hair loss, it's an important consumer product welcomed in today's marketplace…. and we're happy to offer it!"

Minoxidil is beneficial for Men and Women suffering from balding or thinning of hair from the top of the scalp. Pure Source manufactures Minoxidil products for brands so they can give their customers compliant, hair regrowth treatments that fit their hair care needs.

Choosing to make a personalized brand of Minoxidil as a Hair Regrowth Treatment could offer a company great benefits, especially since the consumer market for Hair Regrowth Treatments keeps growing YOY and is approaching $3.9 billion dollars. Making your own brand of Minoxidil products could be a great solution to break into this growing market. If you are already in the hair care industry, Minoxidil products can create brand loyalty due to their daily ongoing use, which in turn may lead to attracting customers into using the full line products your brand might offer.

Minoxidil cannot be manufactured by just any manufacturer. Minoxidil may only be manufactured by registered Drug Facilities that hold an ANDA or are permitted to manufacture under an ANDA.

While most Minoxidil is made overseas, Pure Source manufactures it right here in the USA, keeping jobs in America and shortening customers lead times in the process. Time to market is important and working with a compliant Minoxidil manufacturing facility is key.

Since consumer packaging must be listed with the FDA is required to sell Minoxidil, Pure Source's regulatory department can help with listing your over-the-counter Minoxidil products and also help to make sure the packaging information is compliant!

About Pure Source, LLC - Pure Source, LLC is an over-the-counter drug and cosmetic manufacturing company with 25 years of experience. Established in 1995, the company specializes in liquid gels, lotions, and creams. Pure Source is small enough to care about their client's success but big enough to deal with all their manufacturing needs. They are a UL cGMP certified facility for the manufacturing, packaging, warehousing, and distributing topical OTC drug creams and ointments. The company is also certified by QAI to manufacture NOP and NSF/ANSI 305 Organic products.

