Credera Unveils OPMG Marketing Analytics Platform, Aims to Simplify Data and Drive Higher Customer Engagement

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - Credera, a global, boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, has launched its proprietary Marketing Analytics Platform (MAP) in concert with Omnicom sister agency RAPP. A modern, cloud-based toolkit, MAP helps marketing teams obtain real-time insights from their first- and third-party data collection, allowing them to better understand the customer journey and to deliver the right content through the right channels at the right time to customers.

MAP is one of Credera's capabilities within its Modern Marketing Transformation service offering. It is powered by Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), a part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group, that aligns Omnicom's global digital, data, and CRM capabilities to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. MAP helps marketing teams by blending enterprise patterns, cloud technology, and off-the-shelf software to unify customer data, segment customers, orchestrate real-time experiences, and measure the customer journey.

"Every marketer knows that analytics are key to any modern digital marketing strategy, but many struggle with the sheer size and variety of possible data inputs," says Phil Lockhart, Credera's Chief Digital Officer. "To help solve this, OPMG's MAP takes companies from simple data collection to valuable insights by building a data pipeline that activates real-time customer insights. This then enables organizations to drive greater customer engagement and lifetime value."

The road to MAP began when Credera first teamed up with RAPP to help digital marketers who were grappling with large amounts of marketing and behavioral data and wanted to harness the power of data analytics. To demystify data, a cloud-based MAP builds a data pipeline that takes companies from simple data collection to activating valuable insights. The goal is to use data to enhance one-to-one customer experiences and to drive meaningful, insight-based change.

"MAP helps onboard, transform, and structure large amounts of data so it can easily be used for dashboarding, analysis, and advanced modeling," says Lockhart. "Through effective implementation of a MAP and integration with downstream channels, we have witnessed organizations significantly improve marketing ROI and increase customer lifetime value by 20%. For organizations that would like to unlock customer insights and enable precision marketing, our MAP may be the key."

Innovations like MAP and the company's commitment to excellence have led to Credera receiving numerous industry awards, including being named one of Forbes' 2022 World's Best Management Consulting Firms.

Justin Bell, Global CEO and President at Credera, states, "We are very proud that the results of MAP have been recognized in our industry and that it is helping business leaders to transform their business models. Whether our clients are emerging industry leaders or Fortune 500 companies, we will continue to use our breadth of experience and technology so that they reach and surpass their goals."

Credera (credera.com) is a global, boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology. As a part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, the firm's over 4,000 consultants across the globe partner with clients ranging from long-time market leaders to emerging companies, delivering strategy and execution leadership to create tangible business results. Credera's deep business acumen and technical expertise, combined with a deep dedication to building trusted relationships, unlocks extraordinary business performance for their clients. Credera's mission is to make an extraordinary impact for their clients, people, and communities.

