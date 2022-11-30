Medwalks Ushers in a New Era in Fashion, Launches its "Do No Harm" Footwear Collection Dedicated to Healthcare Professionals but Available to All

The Medwalks footwear collection is beyond a fashion statement; it's an attempt to help people especially health professionals express their individuality while looking trendy and fashionable

Fashion is a form of self-expression and autonomy at a particular period, place, context—of clothing (shoes included), lifestyle, accessories, and makeup. It also has its own hairstyle and body posture. The phrase suggests dressing in a way that corresponds to what the fashion industry considers to be trendy. In simple terms, fashion is everything that suggests the current thing or action in trend. Medwalks, a US-based footwear brand, believes that fashion is about so much more than following the latest trends.

Today, Medwalks is pleased to announce the launch of its “Do No Harm” footwear collection dedicated to healthcare professionals who are never regarded as being fashionable and anyone who wants shoes that help them stand out uniquely. The “Do No Harm” footwear which is the company's novel introduction to the fashion world will be a major competitor with popular sneaker brands. Made in Italy, Medwalks is a luxury leather sneakers that is sure to appeal to many people around the world and not just medical practitioners alone.

“At MedWalks, we believe in creating footwear that allows you to show the world who you are, while also spreading a message with a deeper meaning,” explained a spokesperson for the company.“ These shoes carry a purpose so that you can transform the world around you in amazing ways. It’s all about stepping into the mindset to Do No Harm; we can show you how. For healthcare professionals and people interested in quality and finely made footwear, Medwalks is sure to appeal to everyone.”

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/soyNY2sWkC8

Medwalks footwear offers a combination of comfort and professionalism by designing footwear that looks good on people and helps to bring out the professionalism in medical practitioners—and makes them look fashionable. According to the company, true style is finding pieces that express one's personality and individuality in an authentic way that stands out from the crowd. And this is what the brand is about.

According to the company’s spokesperson, although the footwear collection is dedicated to people in the healthcare industry it is not a medical shoe or something made for work only. As a company, Medwalks is vocal about its mission to spread positive messages and encourage unique style. It pays special attention to quality control as it builds each pair of shoes sold, which is why they consistently deliver superior shoes made of the very best materials and craftsmanship.

Dedicated to quality and customer-service, Medwalks is ever-ready to answer customer questions, whether it is about a pair of shoes or an order placed. Their customer satisfaction is above and beyond the norm. The Medwalks brand is intended for anyone who loves medicine and health care and the work these professionals carry out daily. Check out the Medwalks “Do No Harm” footwear collection today. Please visit https://medwalks.com/.

Media Contact

Company Name: Medwalks

Contact Person: Ana

Email: Send Email

Phone: 6468776929

Country: United States

Website: https://medwalks.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Medwalks Ushers in a New Era in Fashion, Launches its \"Do No Harm\" Footwear Collection Dedicated to Healthcare Professionals but Available to All